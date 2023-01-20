Greek Prime Minister: “We will not go to war with Turkey” – Region – World





Relations between the two NATO allies and historic regional rivals have been particularly strained for nearly three years, with alarming rhetoric from Turkish officials. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said that Turkish troops could descend on Greece “suddenly one night”, and even threatened to hit Athens with ballistic missiles. “We will not go to war with Turkey,” Mitsotakis said during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. “We should be able to sit down with Turkey as reasonable adults and resolve our main dispute, which is the delimitation of maritime zones in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.” Mitsotakis noted that although it was a “complicated issue due to the geography of the Aegean”, Greece had managed to resolve similar disagreements with Italy and Egypt and was considering bringing a similar dispute with Albania before the International Court of Justice in The Hague. “As long as you agree on the playbook, and the playbook is, you resolve your issues in accordance with international law….you don’t unnecessarily provoke your neighbors, you keep the channels of communication open,” said Mitsotakis. “And I also think it’s never helpful to… militarize foreign policy for domestic reasons. That’s usually not a good approach because you end up poisoning your public opinion.” He and Erdogan face elections in the first half of this year. “I don’t know what government will come out of Turkey, but I certainly think there are ways to lower the tension, to work on issues of common interest, to agree to disagree,” he said. the Greek Prime Minister. “But even if we agree to disagree, we can do so in a civilized way.” He said that while there had been “very, very difficult times” with the Turkish president, “I don’t consider it impossible to find a solution with President Erdogan.” Long at odds over a range of issues, including territorial and energy exploration rights in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean, Greece and Turkey have been on the brink of war three times in the past half-century. Recent tensions have centered on energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean and the presence of Greek troops on the eastern Aegean islands near the Turkish coast. Turkey maintains that a military presence on the islands is a direct threat and prohibited by international treaties. Greece counters that the treaties allow for a limited military presence and notes that Turkey maintains a significant military presence on the Turkish mainland opposite the Greek islands. “I ask, does anyone reasonably believe that the Greek islands are a threat to the Turkish mainland, or is it more realistic to believe that the Turkish mainland is a threat to the Greek islands?” Mitsotakis said. . He noted that Turkey invaded Cyprus in 1974 and the island has remained ethnically divided ever since, with only Turkey recognizing a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the northern third of the island. The Turkish invasion followed a coup aimed at uniting the island with Greece. Short link:



