Imran Khan says my disqualification will not affect PTI vote bank





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said his political party’s vote bank will not be affected by his disqualification as the people will vote for the narrative of his party, ARY News reported Thursday.

Imran Khan, while addressing senior journalists, said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has failed to deliver to Pakistanis on all fronts. He directly accused Finance Minister Ishaq Dar of escalating the crises.

He said voices were being raised within the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). I still have plenty of cards to surprise the PDM. The dissolution of the Punjab Assembly was a brilliant blow against the PDM that will be remembered for decades.

Khan said Chaudhry Nisar was the first person to speak out against the dynastic policies of PML-N. He said the PTI was not considering any rally options if the election timetable was not announced.

READ: ELECTIONS ONLY SOLUTION TO THE CURRENT CRISIS: SHAHID KHAQAN ABBASI

PDM is exposed with every passing day. PDM completely failed to deliver to the nation.

The leader of the PTI alleged that the PDM parties were using public resources for their own interests. Only the PTI government can get the country out of all the crises.

He criticized that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is not a politician.

Imran Khan urged finding a political solution to the Balochistan issue. To a question, he said that people will vote for the PTI narrative even if it is disqualified.

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said the country could not afford any delay in the elections.

READ:MARYAM NAWAZ LIKELY TO RETURN TO PAKISTAN SOON

The former prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with the PTI parliamentary committee formed to deliberate on the names of the Punjab set-up. PTI Central Vice President Fawad Chaudhry was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants deliberate on the names of Acting Chief Minister of Punjab (CM). The meeting discussed the names of Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Naveed Cheema and Naseer Khan for Acting Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan reiterated that Pakistan cannot afford any delay in the elections. Jeopardizing the transparency of elections in a critical situation is an enmity with the nation, he noted, stressing the need to conduct immediate and transparent elections.

Regarding the establishment of the interim, the President of the PTI said that his party appoints personalities with the best reputation and the best abilities. The constitutional requirement for an interim government must be met seriously, he added.

