British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defends Prime Minister Modi; Rejects the request of an MP of Pakistani origin





Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has come to the defense of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a controversial BBC documentary claimed the British government was aware of the Indian leader’s alleged role in the 2002 riots in Gujarat. Sunak said he disagreed with the characterization of Prime Minister Modi by Imran Hussain, a Pakistani-born opposition Labor MP, when asked if the British PM agreed with the BBC program’s claims that some diplomats at the UK Foreign Office believed “Modi was directly responsible”. During Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Hussain raised claims made in part one of “India: The Modi Question” that the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office ( FCDO) knew “the extent of Narendra Modi. involvement”, then chief minister of Gujarat, in the communal clashes that left hundreds dead. What did Prime Minister Sunak say? “The UK Government’s position on this is clear and long standing, and it has not changed,” Sunak replied. “Of course we don’t condone persecution anywhere, but I’m not sure I agree at all with the characterization the honorable gentleman has put forward,” the British prime minister said. Center response to BBC documentary Meanwhile, the Indian government has condemned the BBC’s Panorama show, which was not broadcast in India, as a piece of propaganda with a dubious agenda behind it. “We believe this is a propaganda piece, designed to promote a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and lingering colonial mentality are plainly visible,” the spokesperson said. MEA Arindam Bagchi to reporters during a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday. on the controversial series. “India: the Modi question” The first part of the two-part show ‘India: The Modi Question’, which aired on BBC Two on Tuesday, was classified by the taxpayer-funded British broadcaster as “a look at the tensions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Muslim minority, investigating allegations about his role in the 2002 riots that left more than a thousand people dead”. The second part of the series, which is due to air next Tuesday, is seen as a “look at the troubled relationship between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and India’s Muslim minority following his re-election in 2019”. “We strongly condemn the malicious BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’,” said Insight UK, among several diaspora groups who took to social media to condemn the documentary. “Showcasing anti-Semitism, anti-Hindu and anti-Indian prejudice, they have lost many viewers and yet continue to spread their hatred without consequence or accountability,” he added. (With PTI inputs)

