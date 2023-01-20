Xi’s authority shaken by sudden Covid reversal, but iron grip on power remains intact | Xi Jinping

Just a few months ago, the idea of ​​questioning the strength of Xi Jinping’s leadership was inconceivable. He had just won his third term, led a brutal purge of rival factions and ensured that he and his beliefs were inextricably and existentially tied to the Chinese Communist Party. The zero-Covid policy despite some societal grumbling had been consecrated as the best and only way out of the pandemic.

But zero Covid was already becoming unpopular in China in the second half of 2022. It was wreaking havoc on people’s lives with increasing lockdowns and quarantines, and a series of tragedies had been linked to policy enforcement. Then in early December, after protests in major Chinese cities and rising cases of Omicron, the government suddenly ended the policy. Travel restrictions, quarantines, mandatory testing and other restrictions have been significantly reduced or dropped altogether.

This decision seemed to amplify the epidemic. Cities have reported infection rates of up to 90%. There are external estimates of more than half a million dead, economic numbers have failed to live up to already low expectations and people are heading cautiously to Lunar New Year rallies amid warnings to stay indoors. gap of elderly parents.

Xi and his government are now facing criticism that they have not prepared and are not being honest about the fallout. Critics also say authorities struggled to justify the decision to end the policy so suddenly.

Certainly, the prestige and therefore the authority of Xi Jinping have been damaged, says Dr. Willy Wo-Lap Lam, senior researcher at the Jamestown Foundation.

Having consolidated more power than any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, analysts say Xi’s leadership is unlikely to be affected by any dissatisfaction with him. However, his absolute grip on power raises concerns about where his whims could lead China.

Professor Carl Minzner, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said the results of the sweeping policy shift are a worrying sign of the dynamics created when Chinese policies are implemented or changed at the whim of a single leader, the comparing to Mao ruling China. in famine or the Cultural Revolution.

Local authorities were largely responsible for the confusing and inconsistent measures, but they were almost competitively aimed at achieving the broad and ambitious goals of Xi’s national policy. This policy was considered beyond reproach and if things went wrong, local officials were blamed for their poor implementation. But they can’t be blamed for his reversal.

The policies were so tied to Xi that a reasoned discussion of the policy’s merits was nearly impossible from 2020 to 2022, says Minzner, who also wrote End of an Era: How Chinas Authoritarian Revival is Undermining Its Rise.

It also meant careful preparation for what might follow after zero Covid was also impossible, it would have required low-level officials to recognize that zero Covid might end.

Xi and his officials are aware that things have gone wrong. In public statements, they spoke of the challenges of this new era, the need for local authorities to ensure supply and improve hospital capacity. But the statements carry no apology or responsibility, and Xi argues that the path taken was always the right one.

There is some truth to the argument zero Covid has shielded China through the worst of variants and as far as it can be told the death toll appears to remain far lower than many other countries . But the result of his sudden lifting has prompted accusations that the difficulties of the previous three years have been for naught.

This is a mess

Publicly, the Chinese government maintains that the Covid policy adjustments were planned, well-prepared and based on science. But there are signs that the reversal was ill-prepared at best, or a reckless reaction at worst.

Restrictions were lifted in winter, just before the biggest holidays of the year. Many hospitals were under-resourced and quickly overwhelmed, with governments announcing new staff long after the surge began. Medicine production could not keep up with demand, prompting communities in the Chinese diaspora to send medicine from abroad. Vaccination rates were still dangerously low among older age groups, while for others it had been a long time since their last shot. Some locals rushed to the border to get the mRNA vaccines made overseas that Xi refused to approve. Data collection fell rapidly last week as the government updated its official death toll from a few dozen since December to more than 50,000, but it still falls short of international estimates.

I think what everyone thinks: it’s a waste of government money, a 33-year-old marketing executive in Shenzhen told the Guardian. What was the point of last year? We were all vaccinated but nothing was open, so what was the strategy?

Lam says the big protests in November marked a turning point. China holds hundreds, if not thousands, of small protests a year, but they are usually by people from what Lam called disadvantaged sectors.

But this time you could see people from all walks of life, from all classes, including famous professors, parents of middle if not senior managers, people across the political and economic spectrum were hurt. Before and after the policy reversal.

Chinese dissatisfaction is almost impossible to quantify, but there is a noticeable increase in complaints and interrogations on social media, often using codes or language tricks, and conspiracy theories are spreading and speculating without evidence on the nefarious government plots behind the reopening.

However the propaganda machinery spins it, most saw what they saw and couldn’t have failed to see how Xi messed it up, says Professor Steve Tsang, director of the Soas Institute. But will this significantly undermine his grip on power? Not at all, at least in the short term. Xi’s grip on power is based more on fear and passive acceptance than on love and admiration.

Among China’s political elite, there have been concerns about Xi’s leadership since at least 2018, when Xi abolished term limits, said Jeff Wasserstrom, a China scholar and professor of history at UC. Irvine.

There are more and more reasons for people to be unhappy with what Xi Jinping has done. It’s a small segment of the population but it’s an influential segment.

But, Wasserstrom notes, it’s also a segment that Xi has long targeted. Those most likely to be unhappy with his leadership were probably among those ousted at the Party Congress or in previous purges.

Minzner says the ease with which Xi overturned such an important policy seemingly overnight makes you worry about the choices he may make elsewhere.

One obvious fear is that Xi’s plans to annex Taiwan are seen as unlikely at this time, but Minzner says there are other issues as well.

Several analysts the Guardian spoke to described a catch-22 in Xi’s direction, but ultimately benefiting him. He consolidated his power so successfully that he essentially is celebration. That means he owns his mistakes as well as his successes, but having effectively destroyed the prospects of any opposition, that matters little. There may be discontent with Xi, but not among anyone powerful enough to do something about it.