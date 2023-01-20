Erdoan moves and proposes early elections in Turkey | Atalayar

Erdoan, cornered by the unexpected unity of the opposition and the glaring signs of weakness reflected in the polls, wants to use the epic to get back on track on the eve of an election which will be decisive for the future from Turkey. The current president is ready to fight to keep his job for at least the next five years. To this end, he announced on Wednesday in a speech to members of his Islamist party AKP that he intended to bring forward the date of the next presidential and legislative electionsoriginally set for June 18.

Some opposition leaders and political commentators had anticipated Erdoan’s strategy. The president’s plans are to buy time and put pressure on the Table of Six, the six-party coalition that joined forces to unseat him at the polls. They have yet to agree on a candidate with just weeks to go before the campaign begins. In addition, Erdoan is seeking to secure himself legally so he can run for a third term in five years.. If the elections were finally held in June, he could not run in 2027, according to the constitution.

The Islamist leader has chosen a new election date: May 14. It’s not innocent. It is a date of enormous symbolism in Turkish politics. On May 14, 1950, the young Republic organized the first multiparty elections in its history. The Democratic Party (DP) candidate, Adnan Menderes, won with 52% of the vote. The conservative leader crushed his rival, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the party that threatens Erdoan’s grip on power seven decades later.

PHOTO/Presidential Press Service via AP – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to boats decorated with Turkish flags as they cross the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul

Menderes’ victory ended the one-party rule that had ruled Turkey since the founding of the Republic in 1923 by the father of the country, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. The CHP ruled the country for the first 27 years, establishing a secular military-led regime. Menderes ruled for a decade until he was overthrown by the military in a coup in 1960. It was the first coup in modern Turkey. The center-right prime minister was eventually convicted by a military court for violating the constitution and executed a year later.

Menderes was one of the ideological references that guided Erdoan’s political career. The Islamist considers himself a follower of his tradition, a natural heir. Indeed, in 2021, he inaugurated a gigantic project on the island of Imrali, where the putschists imprisoned and tried the leaders of the Democratic Party before executing Menderes and his ministers of economy and foreign affairs, for commemorate his figure.

Erdoan’s AKP has its roots in Menderes’ Democratic Party. The current president has copied some of Menderes’ rhetoric and political speech. Now, the Islamist wants to repeat the feat of the former president and overthrow the CHP at the polls. He told his subordinates: “On May 14, 1950, the late Menderes said, ‘enough, the nation has its say’ and walked out of the polls with a great victory. On the same day, 73 years later, our nation will say “enough is enough” to those clownish putschists and incompetent wannabes before us. I call on our Parliament to do what is necessary”.

AFP/ADEM ALTAN – Turkish presidency submits memorandum to parliament on sending troops to Azerbaijan

But the epic is not the only reason why Erdoan decided to bring forward the date of the elections, perhaps the most important in recent Turkish history. The president must turn his latest economic measures, aimed at reducing public discontent, into votes. The Turkish government recently approved the removal of the retirement age, allowing more than two million people to apply for early retirement, and increased the minimum wage by 55% and an additional 35% for employees of the State.

The stimulus, however, will take time to crystallize. The collapse of the Turkish lira and a high inflation rate of over 64% plunged the country into a deep economic crisis. The global context has not been favorable, but experts agree that much of the damage has been caused by government measures. Erdoan’s decision to push the Central Bank to cut interest rates, a move that goes against conventional theory.

The precarious economic situation of many families in Turkey, who have seen their purchasing power vanish in a few months, put him in a weak position in the polls for the first time. The president’s popular support is falling at a considerable rate, not insignificant for a character who has known how to take the pulse of the street like few others. Despite this loss of support, Erdoan has all the levers of power on his side. From the army to the media.

REUTERS/MURAD SEZER– Turkish lira banknotes

“The presidential and parliamentary elections will be very unfair, but real and competitive”, supports analyst zgr nlhisarckl. “President Erdoan has every chance on his side, but no outcome is impossible given the recent dynamism of the opposition parties.” The ruling AKP is likely to remain the main political force in the country, but there are other potential opposition candidates with better ratings in the polls than Erdoan. If none of them obtains a majority in the first round, there will be a second round.

The opposition rejects the proposal

The six opposition parties that make up the coalition against Erdoan, including the social-democratic CHP, categorically reject an early election. The opposition alliance has not yet chosen its candidate. The recent prison sentence and disqualification of Istanbul mayor Ekrem mamolu, a prominent CHP member, put his name high on the list to lead the coalition. But he’s not even the leader of his party. Kemal Kldarolu is the centre-left leader in parliament.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) also rejects Erdoan’s scheme. The pro-Kurdish party is not part of the opposition bloc and plans to present its own presidential candidate, but the party’s former leader, Selahattin Demirta, imprisoned since 2016, does not rule out supporting the common candidate presented by the Table des Six. In any case, he will play a decisive role in the elections. In the best-case scenario, it could even tip the balance between the blocs, giving it unprecedented political importance.

PICTURE/FILE– Opposition leaders pose together during a joint rally at Sarahane Square in Istanbul, December 15, 2021. On the right, Mayor Imamolu

Erdoan promoted judicial persecution of institutions against the HDP, which won 12% of the vote in the last elections. The government accuses the organization of having links with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which the pro-Kurdish party insistently denies. A few weeks ago, the Turkish judiciary approved the freezing of HDP bank accounts precisely because of this problem. The government is desperate for its permanent ban.

The Turkish parliament and the Electoral Council will have the last word. To call early elections, a parliamentary majority of three-fifths, or 360 votes out of 600 deputies, is needed.. Erdoan would need 25 more votes from the opposition, which is unlikely. The alternative scenario, analysts say, would be to dissolve parliament and call an election in order to continue running. The maneuver is of dubious constitutional legality.