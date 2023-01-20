Participant slams BBC documentary on PM Modi, says ‘they had ready-made conclusions’





New Delhi: Swapan Dasgupta, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who gave his views in a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke exclusively to Times Now amid the backlash and shared the details inside. Swapan Dasgupta claimed that the narrative was changed after the interview and he was told earlier that it would mainly focus on India. The BBC documentary is widely criticized for criticizing the Prime Minister and for calling him into question during the Gujarat riots in 2002 by holding him “directly responsible” for the incident. “When I was approached I was told it was about India under Prime Minister Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots were mentioned as a side part,” he said . He added that it turned out the documentary was mostly about the riots, which he said was not part of the original idea. He said his interview for the documentary with the BCC lasted about an hour and covered various topics, including CAA, Section 370, and more. job they were trying to do.” #ModiDocumentaryRow This was an independent producer documentary for the BBC and it was about India’s 75th birthday t.co/8MV1z0hV0d — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023 Swapan Dasgupta said the first interview took place about 2-3 months ago. “In hindsight, it’s hard to say whether they did justice to what I said or not, but I feel like there were some ready-made conclusions, which they tried to establish. It was ax work,” he added. He also revealed that he had questioned their assumptions about the European Union (EU) report and that the UK HC was sending junior personnel to Gujarat to access the situation, and claimed that they had no not integrated that. “A CM can’t just ask the people and the establishment to go wild. It’s not possible,” he added. Swapan Dasgupta justifies its participation Swapan Dasgupta said it was a documentary produced by an independent producer for the BBC and focused on 75 years of Indian independence. “Shouldn’t I participate just assuming it might be hostile?” he said when asked why he participated in the documentary despite his apprehensions. He also said that the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Hindus is completely ignored by them as it raises a difficult question. Dasgupta added that the issue of Hindus who died in the Gujarat riots needs to be addressed. “The woven narrative is that a free run was given and nothing was done to stop the chaos. That side, I think, is not fair,” he added. Earlier today, the Foreign Office objected to the documentary and said ‘it has no objectivity’. A new two-part documentary takes a critical look at the prime minister holding him responsible for the 2002 riots in Gujarat. MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the documentary was not screened in India and called the film “a work of propaganda, designed to push a particular discredited narrative”. The MEA further criticized “the bias, lack of objectivity and lingering colonial mentality are plainly visible”. The first episode of the documentary, titled “India: The Modi Question”, aired on Tuesday and was removed from YouTube on Wednesday. The second part of the series is set to air on January 24.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/swapan-dasgupta-slams-bbc-documentary-india-the-modi-question-exclusive-article-97135685 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos