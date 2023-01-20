Imran not intimidated by the threat of disqualification





Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has dismissed speculation that he may be disqualified ahead of the next general election, saying “there is absolutely no case that can disqualify me”.

“They do their best [to disqualify me] because I have so many court cases. Every other day they come up with a new case against me,” the former prime minister said in a BBC interview.

Imran Khan is trying to return to powerHe says elections are now the answer to prevent Pakistan from having the same problems as Sri LankaHis opponents say he is contributing to it, causing chaos to stoke financial instabilityOur interview with the former pakistani PMProd:@uszahid pic.twitter.com/5BzqbG9kTo

— Caroline Davies (@caroline_gm_d) January 19, 2023

When asked who would lead the party if disqualified, Imran replied: “We will cross this bridge when we get to this [disqualification].”

Also Read: Disclosure of Toshakhana Files ‘Potentially Harmful’ to Pakistan’s Interests

Reiterating his demand for instant polls, the PTI leader reiterated that only free and fair elections could ensure stability in the country. “The only way for Pakistan to achieve stability is through free and fair elections.”

When asked why he was demanding polls a few months earlier as it could hurt the economy further, Imran said: “The damage has already been done and it will only get worse the longer this government stays. “

“The concern in Pakistan is that we might have a Sri Lanka-like situation,” he added.

The former prime minister faces a host of cases in the highest courts, including the Toshakhana referral in which he is accused of illegally selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state for personal gain.

The PTI president is accused of abusing his prime ministership from 2018 to 2022 to buy and sell gifts in the possession of the state that were received during overseas visits and worth over of 140 million Pakistani rupees. The gifts included watches donated by a royal family.

Read also: Imran disqualified

In October last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the ousted prime minister, saying he had “intentionally and willfully” violated the provisions contained in Sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Election Act 2017 by submitting a “misrepresentation” and “misrepresentation” in detail of its assets and liabilities for the year 2020-21.

Subsequently, the Islamabad District Court initiated criminal proceedings against the PTI leader after receiving Toshakhana’s dismissal from the ECP.

