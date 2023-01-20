Reviews | Xi’s course correction reveals a nimble autocrat under pressure





Comment this story Comment Chinese President Xi Jinping likes to cultivate an aura of careful and well-planned politics. He claims that this is the advantage of autocracy. But the last few months have been more like an impulsive zigzag trip to the edge of a cliff. In December, Xi announced a stunning reversal of key economic, technology and covid-19 policies. The U-turn came just two months after an arrogant display at the 20th Communist Party Congress, during which Xi appeared to redouble his efforts on failing strategies. Xi neither explained nor apologized in December. He just changed course. This illustrates his tactical agility, but also his impudence in rewriting party doctrine. It also shows how erratic Xi ​​can be and how important it is for the United States and China to put safeguards in place so that misunderstandings on security issues do not turn into disasters. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will seek to deepen this US-China dialogue when he visits Beijing next month. A review of Xi’s recent reversals has been compiled by the Asia Society Policy Institute, led by former Australian prime minister and China expert Kevin Rudd. In an article published this week, the Societys Center for China Analysis listed the policy changes, many of which were announced at a December meeting of the Central Conference on Party Economic Work. Their account matches recent reports from Pamir Consulting, a leading consulting firm based in Vienna, Virginia. Follow David Ignatius the opinions of Follow The most dramatic change has been the parties’ rollback, as the Asia Society newspaper calls it, on its zero covid policy. In his October speech to the congress, Xi had described its containment strategy as an all-out people’s war to stop the spread of the virus. But by then, according to US officials, Xi likely knew the omicron variant had spread so widely that it could not be contained. Rather than admitting a mistake and preparing to deal with a spread of disease that could lead to 1.7 million dead from covid in his country by April, according to British analytics firm Airfinity Xi just waited. Public anxiety mounted, and in late November protesters were in the streets from Beijing and Shanghai, holding up blank sheets of paper because they feared the consequences of sending an explicit message of criticism. The party appears to have been taken by surprise by the protests, the Asia Society writing. There followed a fortnight of political indecision as to the degree of repression that would be tolerated to bring the demonstrators under control. Without any official explanation, Xi reverse course December 8. China’s National Health Commission has announced an end to automatic lockdowns, mandatory testing and strict travel and quarantine rules. Clearly, Xi realized that the lockdowns, while failing to stop the virus, were freezing the country’s economy and jeopardizing his legitimacy as a leader. A Pamir report explained: China’s economic downturn has drained the financial resources of Chinese local governments and made Zero Covid unsustainable. Xi then moved to reverse neo-Maoist economic policies that had demoralized Chinese entrepreneurs and weakened the country’s tech and real estate sectors. Asian society Remarks a series of changes in the report of the December working conference compared to the version of previous years. The new edition was less ideological, more supportive of market vitality and creativity, and more enthusiastic about consumer spending. Previous references to common prosperity, a buzzword Xi had used to undermine successful business leaders, have been dropped. The language of the conference reports could point to an easing of heavy-handed measures that have punished China’s tech sector, according to a Pamir report this week. The financial markets certainly think so. Shares of Chinese tech companies have risen sharply recently. The December about-face was sensible enough; many of his leftist policies should never have been enacted in the first place. What was so Orwellian was that the changes were announced without any admission that Xi was changing direction. Since 2017, it has been steadily advancing the state while restricting the private sector, the Asia Society notes, with costs economists could have predicted. In December poof! Xi backtracked. Rudds’ explanation for the shift is that the party panicked in late November and early December as protests spread, covid surged and the economy collapsed. Xi’s about-face might have averted disaster, but Rudd argues in an email accompanying the Asia Society report that his political position will be affected in the medium to long term by such a dramatic and little political reversal. of preparation. Xi retains full control of the party, but other mistakes like those of recent years could embolden the opposition. What are the lessons for the Biden administration? First, it is clearer than ever that Xi is an agile autocrat; his sense of self-preservation began last month as he approached a precipice. Second, even in Xi’s police state, the Chinese can still wield people power when they dare to use it. Finally, the past two months have served as a reminder that Xi is a ruthlessly unpredictable leader who will do anything to get what he wants. Is Xi’s new tilt towards economic reform permanent, or just a tactical shift? Did he learn anything from his covid mistakes? As always with Xi, the best response is to test him. 