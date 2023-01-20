The Political Flow in Pakistan





With the dissolution of the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial assemblies, Pakistani politics entered tumultuous territory. Former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan believes that the PTI now has a better chance of returning with more seats. On the contrary, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are trying to avoid the immediate holding of elections. They want more time to stabilize the economy and improve social conditions before asking the people to vote. However, Mr Khan senses a public mood against the establishment and wants to take advantage of it. The PDM would like to firmly strengthen its file with the Establishment, before taking the next step. The economic situation and social conditions following the floods remain tense in Pakistan. All of the above, along with the lack of political consensus, leaves national politics in flux. At the same time, at the provincial level, efforts are being made to reorganize regional political parties in Balochistan and Sindh.

The race in Punjab

For the PML-N, winning Punjab is important to get back to Islamabad; preventing the sheriffs from doing so is the main task of the PTI. Mr Khan is now at bat without establishment support; for him, the latter is no longer a neutral arbiter. It pursues a policy of confrontation; perhaps in the hope of making Punjab unstable. The province is the most populous and politically powerful in the country. The party that controls Punjab will control Pakistan. The PML-N leads Parliament but failed to capture the Punjab provincial assembly.

Of the 342 seats in the National Assembly, 272 are directly elected and 70 are reserved for women and minorities. Combined (open and reserved seats), Punjab alone has 173 seats, followed by Sindh (75), KP (55) and Balochistan (20). All a party needs to have a majority in parliament is 172 seats; on paper, if a party wins all of Punjab’s seats in the National Assembly and does not have a single seat in the other three provinces, it may still be able to form government in Islamabad.

Therefore, the Punjab province holds the key for the PTI and the PML-N. For the PTI, the 2018 elections in Punjab were a miracle. Institutional support was seen as the main reason for the victory. Second, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), then a new religious party Brelvi, launched just before the elections, chipped away at PML-N’s share in Punjab. Although the TLP was unable to win a single seat in the National Assembly, it spoiled the PML-N’s chances in many constituencies, thereby providing space for the PTI. The PML-N must first win the hearts and minds of the people of Punjab province, but the current economic situation does not provide enough space for it to do so. That’s why Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants more time to hold elections.

In terms of internal party cleavage, the PML-N and the PTI have problems. For the PML-N, the two star activists Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are not in the country. It is also imperative to prove that all is well within the Sharif family. There are rumors of a split between the Sharif brothers, as well as between their siblings Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shabaz. For the PTI, a section starting from Jahangir Tareen left the party. Efforts are being made to form a third front with them; the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also seems to be gaining their support, in order to have its presence in South Punjab.

In all of this, where does the TLP stand? What will be his political calculation? In the past, he has not shied away from using violence to make his presence felt in Punjab.

The struggle in Karachi

Sindh’s policy, outside of Karachi, seems to be with the PPP. Zardari managed to keep the party together and as a result rural Sindh remains with the PPP. Karachi is Sindh’s main puzzle. The City of Lights has around 20 seats in the National Assembly and over 40 seats in the Sindh Provincial Assembly. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) held the largest share of the above, but the 2018 elections saw the PTI take the lion’s share in Karachi. It is believed that the Pashtun population and part of the middle class moved to the PTI in Karachi.

The biggest political issue in Karachi has been the fragmentation of the MQM. The Deep State in 2018 had succeeded in transforming the party into MQM minus Altaf Hussain (Altaf Hussain is known as the founder of MQM). The process also resulted in the fragmentation of the party into three factions, the MQM-P (led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui), the Pakistan Sarzameen Party (led by Syed Mustafa Kamal) and the third led by Farooq Sattar. Last week, under the mediation of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, the three factions came together. Two reasons are projected for this reunification. First, the realization that they have lost their bargaining power both nationally and provincially, and the rise of the PTI as a common threat. Second, a general perception that the Deep State is behind the reunification process. It is said that the Deep State wanted to remove Altaf Hussain from Karachis politics and thus remove the MQM’s hold on the city. He succeeded in both forcing Altaf Hussain out of Karachi and bringing in Imran Khan. Now the Deep State, it is said, wants the MQM back, to keep Mr. Khan out.

The PTI would be the loser in the above discord in Karachi. The PPP can retain control over the rest of Sindh; and the MQM can reconquer the city, if the factions remain united. Otherwise, the religious parties from Jamaat-e-Islami to the latest entrant, the TLP, could find a space. But, how would Mr Khan, with a substantial number of Pashtuns in Karachi, react to the above developments?

A very fragmented Balochistan

Balochistan’s politics are also changing. This is due to the fragmentation of regional political parties and the inability of national parties to find a reasonable place in provincial politics. None of the Sardar-led regional parties could find a wider space or unite the people with a pan-Baloch appeal.

As a result, provincial politics remains fragmented and the Deep State has little to do. Of all the engineering that happened around 2018, the formation of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was the easiest. The party emerged overnight, managed to form the government of Balochistan and became a member of the PTI coalition. In the past two weeks, members of the BAP have joined the PPP; Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) (JUI-F) has also seen a revival in the province as some of the Baloch leaders have joined the party. The endgame here has been unclear so far.

Provincial policy here may not have much effect nationally. There are only 20 seats for the Balochistan National Assembly. But it may interfere with provincial policy. In Gwadar, a bourgeois movement outside tribal politics is taking shape. In the heart and west of the province, a slow insurgency is developing, led by Baloch militants. In the north, the entry of Pashtuns into Balochistan from the KP and Afghanistan continues, although politically divided, as evidenced by the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami (PkMAP) party. There is a divide within the PkMAP, as evidenced by recent splits, expulsions and related factional strife. The three sub-regions of the province experience different forms and stages of flux.

The fortress

Of all the four provinces, the most politically stable is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mr. Khan is confident that his fort is holding firm and that the PTI would win the province again. His confidence comes from the fact that none of the other parties is strong enough. The Awami National Party (ANP) which ruled the province since the days of the Khan brothers, the PPP, PML-N and religious parties have all declined in recent decades.

However, a threat to Mr Khan’s confidence could come from the fledgling tribal uprising led by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement and the violence unleashed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the tribal areas. The first is a socio-political movement calling for a new space for Pashtun youth; and the second is a murderous terrorist organization Mr. Khan has sympathized with in the past.

Where is the political flow going?

Political actors are preparing to face the elections this year. This is likely to make the situation unstable in the near future. The second reason for the flux is the change in deep state preference.

During the previous election, he had decided to bring Imran Khan back to the center and had supported the provinces in this objective. Political engineering in Punjab, Karachi and Balochistan was part of the above design in 2018. Today the situation is different and reversed. Whether the Deep State is with the PML-N or not is unclear, but it certainly is not with Mr. Khan. Will he remain neutral? Contrary to statements by the outgoing army chief that the establishment should stay out of politics, recent developments tell a different story.

Will Mr. Khan accept the political situation that is emerging, and the results that flow from it, especially if they are not in his favour? The possibility of Mr. Khan taking a divisive position, or even boycotting the process, cannot be ruled out.

In any case, his recent decisions suggest he probably wouldn’t play by the rules.

D. Suba Chandran is Dean of the School of Conflict and Security Studies at the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Bangalore

Former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan believes that the PTI now has a better chance of returning with more seats. On the contrary, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are trying to avoid the immediate holding of elections. Of the 342 seats in the National Assembly, 272 are directly elected and 70 are reserved for women and minorities. Combined (open and reserved seats), Punjab alone has 173 seats, followed by Sindh (75), KP (55) and Balochistan (20). Of all the engineering that happened around 2018, the formation of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was the easiest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/the-political-flux-in-pakistan/article66410642.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos