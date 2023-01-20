Farooq Leghari’s grandson to face Imran Khan in NA-193 Rajanpur partial poll





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to field Ammar Leghari, the grandson of former President Sardar Farooq Khan Leghari, to contest the NA-193 Rajanpur by-election scheduled for 26 february.

Ammar, who graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from the prestigious University of Sussex, UK in 2019, is the fourth generation politician of the Leghari clan and would contest his first election against Pakistani President Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran. Khan.

Although young Ammar is new to Rajanpur constituency, he would have an advantage over Imran Khan who would run for the first time in Rajanpur. Ammar will not be a stranger to voters as his father, Awais Leghari, was elected MPA of Jampur, the constituency which falls under NA-193 Rajanpur.

Sardar Farooq Leghari was a bitter rival and critic of the Sharif family and led a “Ghaddar Nawaz” campaign against then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1999. However, his irony is that now Farooq Leghari’s grandson , Ammar Leghari, the only son of Awais Leghari, would be in contention on the PML-N ticket.

Imran Khan’s nomination papers were submitted by Meena Leghari, Mohsin Leghari, Hasnain Dareshak, Ali Raza Dareshak, Awais Dareshak and Farooq Amanullah Dareshak along with party workers on Thursday.

Although around 22 candidates have submitted entries so far, the actual contest would be between Imran Khan and Ammar Leghari. For the first time, the Leghari tribe is united but Meena Leghari, the wife of late MP Jaffer Khan Leghari, has disassociated herself from the Leghari family and now has her own group.

Meena’s group also enjoys the backing of traditional rival group Nasrullah Dareshak while former Punjab finance minister Mohsin Leghari, once a Sardar loyalist Farooq Leghari, also backs his group. Meena’s group would also enjoy massive public support from which Imran Khan would benefit, while youth and PTI workers would launch a campaign for Imran Khan.

After submitting the application documents, Awais Ahmed Leghari said on Thursday that the popularity of the PTI has gone down and the entire leadership of the PTI has failed. He said that is why they only have one candidate to run in each by-election. Awais Leghari said people will reject Imran Khan’s policy by coming to vote.

“We will empower young people to take action with the support of the people,” Awais Leghari said as he asked people to vote for candidate PML-N. He said that people, especially young people, no longer believe Imran Khan’s false promises. Despite winning the youth vote in successive elections, Imran Khan was not sworn in as a member of the National Assembly.

This time too, he said that Imran Khan would not even take the oath if he won the election. Khan is just wasting money and time for the country and hindering a democratic process.

Last year, Imran Khan himself won elections in seven constituencies and wasted the votes of elders, mothers and sisters by not even taking the oath as an elected member of parliament, let alone representing the constituency. or to serve the nation. He said the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) candidate will defeat Imran Khan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2023/01/19/farooq-legharis-grandson-launched-to-contest-against-imran-khan-in-na-193-rajanpur-by-poll/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

