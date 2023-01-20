BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi’s propaganda, ‘don’t wish to be worthy’: MEA | Latest India News

The Foreign Office tore up the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and said it was a propaganda piece, designed to promote a particular discredited narrative. “The bias, the lack of objectivity and the lingering colonial mentality are clearly visible,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, adding that the documentary was not screened in India.

“If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and the individuals who peddle this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly , we do not wish to honor such efforts,” Bagchi said.

The BBC released a documentary series called India: the Modi question, the first episode of which aired on Tuesday and was removed from YouTube on Wednesday. The second part of the series is set to air on January 24. The series delves into Narendra Modi’s time as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

According to the BBC, the documentary will examine how “Narendra Modi’s premiership has been hampered by persistent allegations about his government’s attitude towards India’s Muslim population”.

The docuseries were not screened in India, but Indians abroad criticized the BBC for the documentary.

Lord Rami Ranger, a member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament, has condemned the BBC documentary and said it will hurt over a billion Indians because it insults democratically elected Prime Minister Modi as well as the justice system Indian. “@BBCNews you have caused great harm to over a billion Indians. This insults a democratically elected @PMOIndia, the Indian police and the Indian justice system. We condemn the riots and loss of life and also condemn your biased reporting,” Rami Ranger tweeted.

Former British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw made an appearance in the first part of the docuseries and spoke about his “concerns”. He said there was an investigation into what happened in Godhra in 2002.

Bagchi reacted to Jack Staw’s comments and said: “He (Jack Straw) seems to be referring to an internal report from the UK. How do I get access to it? It’s a 20 year old report. Why jump on it now? Just because Jack says so, how do they give him so much legitimacy.”

"I've heard words like investigation and investigations. There's a reason we use the colonial mindset.