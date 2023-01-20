Boris remains a fiercely divisive figure

Boris Johnson

After last year’s turmoil, the most common question asked by young MPs is: “Will the next election be a repeat of 1997?” My answer was “no, the gap with Labor is wide but not deep. There is no enthusiasm for them and we can win it back. That was until Boris’ acolytes started calling for his return. Now I add, “At least it won’t be 1997, unless you make it that way.”

The 1997 election was extraordinary in many ways. For example, John Major’s government has done a spectacular job of fixing the economy, so much so that Tony Blair’s economic adviser has described it as the best economy ever inherited by a new Labor government.

Despite this, the Tories got absolutely no credit for it, suffered a devastating election result – and handed Labor a golden decade of prosperity.

This was mainly because the Conservative Party in parliament had spent the previous four years fighting. When the party in government actively undermines the prime minister and vilifies its own leadership, why should ordinary voters vote for it? Today we risk doing the same thing.

The newspapers for the past few weeks have been filled with former followers of Boris predicting Armageddon at the polls in a way that makes you think they wish it were true. It seems to be just so their hero can make a triumphant return. They forget that the blame for our position in the polls is evenly between him and Liz Truss. Each of them presided over a 10% long-term decline in our position. This decline was also not the conventional mid-term decline that occurs when governments make the tough decisions necessary to run the country.

Boris avoided any tough decisions like the plague. His part of the decline was direct judgment on his character by the public, largely around Partygate.

Polls taken around the time he left office gave him a net approval rating of -53%, one of the worst ratings for a prime minister in modern times. Liz Truss did better, hitting -77%, the worst for a British political leader since records began. No prime minister in living memory has approached this territory and won an election.

Truss was widely supported by Boris’s team, and her dramatic downfall was a judgment of both the markets and the people on the credibility (or lack thereof) of her economic policies; something she was repeatedly warned about by Rishi Sunak during the leadership election. The position we find ourselves in today is largely the responsibility of the Boris camp and his political heirs and successors.

As a result, criticism of the ‘King’s Brigade on the Water’, who like to portray themselves as modern Thatcherites, can only be helpful to Labor – and destructive to the Tories. Part of it depends on a spectacular misunderstanding of what it takes to run a country and, in many cases, a bad memory of what our greatest modern prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, actually did. She’s been careful where they’re sloppy and realized that low-tax, mild conservatism is a tough art form, not a religion. If you want proof of that, note that the great architect of his tax strategy, Nigel Lawson, strongly backed Sunak — not Truss.

So there is only one downside to this behavior – and no upside.

The Boris brigade likes to say that its hero delivered the 2019 result alone. Now any prime minister who wins an election can claim credit for it – that’s how our system works – but that’s not the same as saying he was the main reason we won or, by implication, that he could do it again.

I campaigned in municipal housing estates in 17 constituencies we won in 2019 and knocked on hundreds of doors in those seats. In none of them is Boris Johnson the name that first appeared on people’s lips. It was Jeremy Corbyn. On the marches of working-class household after working-class household, I heard how they feared his tax hikes and distrusted his principles. Corbyn was the main reason we won this election.

The secondary reason was not Boris either. It was Nigel Farage who withdrew his candidates from every seat held by the Conservatives and implicitly supported us at all levels. It prevented a Liberal sweep in the south – which would have swept away Dominic Raab and jeopardized Jeremy Hunt, among many others – and encouraged many former Labor voters to support us in the Midlands and the North.

Boris deserves some credit, of course, but no one should imagine he could repeat the trick. Neither Corbyn nor Farage will play a supporting role next time around, and Boris himself is badly damaged.

I realized how damaged I was exactly a year ago when I called him to leave. I expected to make many enemies by this action, but I had come to the conclusion that Partygate and a series of other unforced errors were seriously damaging the party and undermining good government. In the days, weeks and months following my intervention, to my surprise, I encountered tremendous support. Dozens of people came up to me on the street, telling me they were traditional Tory voters and would never vote for us as long as Boris was our leader. This flow of people has not diminished for some time.

There is now a vocal and determined minority of party members who want Boris back, but he remains a fiercely divisive figure. And it will get worse.

We now move on to two surveys. The House of Commons Privileges Committee will decide whether Boris deliberately misled the House. Boris’ supporters say desperately, time and time again, that it is impossible to prove it was intentional. They forget that this is not subject to the criminal standard of proof — “beyond a reasonable doubt” — and I suspect that if the committee decides that, on a balance of probabilities, he willfully misled us, he will say so guilty. It could ensue all sorts of problematic outcomes, possibly with him losing his seat.

But even if that’s not the case, the next few months are going to be dominated by the spectacle of witness hearings, with us constantly coming back to how No 10 under Boris ignored the rules that prevented people to see loved ones, often in the last days of life, and it has paralyzed everything from weddings to funerals.

Next, we will see the public elements of the investigation into the management of the pandemic. Boris likes to say “that he made all the big calls well”. The survey is likely to call that into question, especially in light of the appalling number of excess deaths and the better comparative performance of Sweden’s alternative strategy. To be fair, most other countries in the world have made similar mistakes, as has Labour, but that removes at least one jurisdictional claim. This was before the PPE disasters, the failed track and trace, the terrible mistakes made in nursing homes, and so on.

David Davis, The Independent