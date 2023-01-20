You have an “asset” to test the PDM: Imran Khan – Pakistan





Pakistan

January 19, 2023 9:17 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan warned the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday, saying he had a “trump card” and plenty of options to put his political rivals to the test.

Speaking to senior journalists in Lahore, the deposed Prime Minister launched an investigation into Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, alleging that by failing to include the date of the elections in the summary sent after the assembly was dissolved, he had violated the constitution.

Recounting the demand for the elections, Mr. Khan said that if the elections were not held, the country would face a situation similar to that of Sri Lanka.

In reprimanding Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Mr Khan blamed the finance czar for the economic woes.

Pressing his claim on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mr Khan said serious voices were being heard regarding vandalism within the PML-N.

He also chastised the PML-N for “inherent politics”, saying former party leader Chaudhry Nisar was the first to speak out against dynastic politics.

Mr Khan also clarified that there were no plans to hold a protest, although the date of the general elections has not been announced.

Also Read: Imran to Discuss Future Strategy on NA at PTI Parliamentary Party Meeting

The PTI meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at KP House, with the ousted Prime Minister due to speak via video link. At the meeting, the strategy for returning to the NA and the appointments to three parliamentary posts will be discussed.

The PTI meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at KP House, with the ousted Prime Minister due to speak via video link. At the meeting, the strategy for returning to the NA and the appointments to three parliamentary posts will be discussed.

The decision to meet the President of the NA will also be taken during the meeting of the parliamentary party.

Also read: Allowing the government to do more wrongdoing would be a stupid idea: Imran Khan

On the other side, PTI leader Imran Khan said allowing the incumbent government to do more wrongdoing would be a “dumb idea”.

Members of the PTI parliamentary committee have called on the ousted prime minister to discuss the issue of establishing the Punjab caretaker government. Senior leader Fawad Chaudhry was also present. The PTI discussed the names of Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, Naveed Cheema and Naseer Khan and Mr. Khan agreed to send two names to the parliamentary committee after final consultation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Khan recalled that the country could not afford to delay the elections, adding that endangering the transparency of the elections was a very sensitive issue which amounted to enmity against the nation. He said transparent elections were the most serious issue and the need of the hour.

As for the role of the caretaker government, Mr Khan said those with the best reputation and ability were best suited for the job. “The PTI appoints personalities with the best reputation and the best abilities,” he added.

