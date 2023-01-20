Rishi Sunak defends PM Modi in UK Parliament over BBC Gujarat riots documentary





Defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House of Commons, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he disagreed “with the characterization” of his Indian counterpart as BBC documentary series on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Since its release, the BBC’s two-part series about the riots has sparked outrage, sparking a strong backlash from India. The documentary questions the role of then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the communal clashes. Sunak made the remarks while responding to Pakistani-born MP Imran Hussain during the Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ) session in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the news agency reported. PTI reported. Hussain, an opposition Labor MP, pointed to claims made in the first part of the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question” that the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) knew the extent of Narendra Modi’s involvement “in the riots. which left hundreds dead. #LOOK via ANI Multimedia | I disagree with PM Sunak shutting down Pak-Origin MPs’ attempt to air BBC anti-Modi documentaryhttps://t.co/BQZD2Ve6lM ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023 Responding to Hussain’s question, Sunak said: “The British Government’s position on this is clear and long standing and has not changed, of course we do not condone persecution where it appears anywhere. , but I’m not sure I agree at all. with the characterization which the honorable gentleman has proposed. Prominent British citizens of Indian origin have condemned the series. Popular British businessman Lord Rami Ranger said that “the BBC has caused great harm to over a billion Indians”. Rami tweeted: “@BBCNews You have caused great harm to over a billion Indians. This insults a democratically elected Indian police force @PMOIndia and the Indian judiciary. We condemn the riots and loss of life and also condemn your biased reporting. The Department of External Affairs also reacted to the BBC report and said it was a completely biased copy. @BBC News You have done great harm to over a billion Indians. It is an insult to a democratic elected official. @PMOIndia Indian police and the Indian judicial system. We condemn the riots and loss of life and also condemn your biased reporting https://t.co/n38CTu07Il Lord Rami Ranger CBE (@RamiRanger) January 18, 2023 Meanwhile, Indian Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the country’s economy is expected to grow by 10% over the next five years. called the documentary a “piece of propaganda” designed to push a particular “discredited narrative”. At a weekly briefing in New Delhi, Bagchi said, “We believe this is a propaganda piece. It has no objectivity. This is biased. Note that this was not screened in India. We don’t want to answer any more about this so it doesn’t get a lot of dignity. He even raised questions about “the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it”. “The documentary is a reflection of the agency and the individuals who are peddling this narrative again. This leads us to question the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it; frankly, we want to honor those efforts,” Bagchi added. Note that this was not screened in India… We believe this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and lingering colonial mentality are plainly visible: MEA on BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/BImPzX9LUX ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023 Calling out former UK secretary Jack Straw’s remarks in the documentary series, Bagchi said: ‘He (Jack Straw) appears to be referring to an internal UK report. How can I access it? It’s a 20-year-old report. Why would we jump on it now? Just because Jack says so, how do they give him so much legitimacy. “I’ve heard words like investigation and investigations. There’s a reason we use the colonial mentality. We don’t use words lightly. In what investigation were they diplomats there… investigation, are they running the country? Bagchi asked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/rishi-sunak-defends-pm-narendra-modi-gujarat-riots-8392348/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos