Boris Johnson received an award from the mayor of Kyiv (video)







Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced he met Boris Johnson in Davos and presented him with the “Honorary Citizen of Kyiv City” badge. “I spoke in Davos with a great friend of Ukraine, Boris Johnson. I had the honor of presenting him with an award from the Ukrainian capital – the title of honorary citizen of the city of Kyiv. The city ​​council made a decision on his assignment at the end of November last year, I presented the award to Boris at the Ukrainian House in Davos,” Klitschko said. The mayor of Kyiv noted that Boris Johnson continues to help Ukraine. “Boris has visited the Ukrainian capital several times – both in peace and in the most dramatic period of our struggle against the Russian aggressor. While British Prime Minister Johnson has done all he can to help Ukraine. And he continues to support us and convince the civilized world of the necessary support”, & ndash; Vitali Klitschko underlined. In turn, the British politician ensured additional support for Ukraine until complete victory. “Putin made a catastrophic mistake. And all we, friends of Ukraine, have to do now is continue to support Ukraine with tanks, planes, financial resources, everything necessary. Until Ukraine wins. Ukraine – free, sovereign and independent European country! – underlined Boris Johnson. Prepared by: Nina Petrovich



