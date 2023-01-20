Rishi Sunak modi: BBC documentary: Rishi Sunak defends PM Modi, says he disagrees with characterization





Indirectly supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak distanced himself from the controversial BBC documentary series on Thursday, saying he “did not agree with the characterization” of his Indian counterpart. Sunka has snubbed Pakistani-born British MP Imran Hussain in the British Parliament for raising the issue of a controversial BBC documentary series against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticizes BBC report:British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dismisses Pakistani-born Imran Hussain, a https://t.co/2T5ccvDFGT – (@kapilkumaron) 1674125409000 He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) was, in the words of the Foreign and Commonwealth Offices, directly responsible for this violence (Gujarat riots). Given that hundreds of people have been brutally killed and families across India and the world, including here in the UK, are still without justice, is the Prime Minister (UK Prime Minister) to agreement with his diplomats at the Foreign Office that Modi was directly responsible and what more is the Foreign Office aware of his involvement in this serious act of ethnic cleansing? MP Imran Hussain asked parliament. In response, Sunak said: The UK Government’s position on this is clear and long standing and has not changed. Of course, we don’t condone persecution anywhere, but I’m not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honorable gentleman has put forward. Earlier today India also described the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as a “piece of propaganda”, designed to push a particular “discredited narrative”. The bias, lack of objectivity and lingering colonial mentality are clearly visible, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told a press briefing while answering a series of questions about the documentary. Bagchi said the documentary is a reflection on the agency and the individuals peddling “that narrative” again. “It makes us wonder about the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it; frankly, we want to honor those efforts,” he said. Britain’s national television channel BBC aired a two-part series about the Gujarat riots in 2002 when Narendra Modi was chief minister. The first episode of the two-part series aired on Tuesday, with part two set to air next week on January 24.

