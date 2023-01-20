Politics
Mufti’s speech on women’s duties angers some Turkish Cypriots
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Muslim religious leader’s instruction to women to dutifully accept a husband’s “invitation to bed” to procreate has sparked outrage among many Turkish Cypriots, who saw the remarks as an imported encroachment of fundamentalist Islam on their secular community.
“We don’t live in a theocratic regime. It’s neither Afghanistan nor Iran, sir! said Dogus Derya, a prominent lawmaker from the left-leaning CTP party in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of Cyprus, which is ethnically divided.
Derya led a chorus of condemnations against Ahmet Unsal, the Turkish-appointed head of the Turkish Cypriot Department of Religious Affairs. Unsal reportedly told women at a lecture earlier this month on the obligations of marriage under Islam that it was essential for women to get married without delay and have children because marriage “n is not fun”.
Unsal also said that women should stay away from men, except their husbands, to “protect their virtue” and to protect their men’s property. In turn, men are obligated to pay for food, housing and clothing for their wives, he said, noting that Allah abhors divorce.
Derya blasted Unsal as portraying “his fantasies about the subjugation of women as the word of Allah” and insisted there is no room for religious dictates in a state that operates under the authority of secular law.
“He exceeded his authority and his area of responsibility,” Durya said of Unsal.
“He sees women as incubators and men as slot machines. It considers women not as human beings but as ‘goods’ subject to men,” the lawmaker continued.
“We want him to know that Cypriot women don’t ask their men how many children they will have, what job they will do, whether they will divorce or not,” she said. “We will not allow you to impose your fundamentalist way of life on us women or on our country.”
Unsal defended his comments, saying his views expressed were in line with the teachings of Islam.
Several hundred protesters from 46 unions and other organizations braved the rain on Monday and took to the streets in the northern part of the divided capital Nicosia to express their anger against Unsal.
The demonstrators chanted “Onsal go home, what do you care about Cyprus”. A joint statement read at the event said there would be no stopping efforts to block “all those trying to change our way of life.”
Turkey has tried for decades to adapt Turkish Cypriot society to its own mold, which has become more religious under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Although the head of religious affairs is technically appointed by the Turkish Cypriot authorities, Ankara has the final say.
Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence and maintains more than 30,000 troops in the north.
Nazim Cavusoglu, the Turkish Cypriot Minister of Education, said that many Turkish Cypriots who are devout Muslims receive religious instruction as part of their children’s education, but parents can exclude students from this instruction .
Human rights activist Mine Yucel said many Turkish Cypriots do not want religion to dictate their lives.
“For a while now, those in Turkey have been complaining that we lack morals here and that there is a need for more religion” in the north, Yucel told The Associated Press. “There are attempts to have a more religious society here. … We are opposed to that.
|
Sources
2/ https://religionnews.com/2023/01/19/muftis-talk-of-womens-duties-angers-some-turkish-cypriots/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mufti’s speech on women’s duties angers some Turkish Cypriots
- Earthquake near Cloverdale, Healdsburg Ratels-Sonoma County
- Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over a deadly movie
- Baylor women’s tennis swings into doubleheader to open the spring season
- Rishi Sunak modi: BBC documentary: Rishi Sunak defends PM Modi, says he disagrees with characterization
- Pakistan will come out of difficulties, Imran Khan’s rise was beyond words, Nawaz SharifNews WAALI
- The NCAA embarrasses itself by going after Jim Harbaugh
- Xi Jinping addresses PLA troops along the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh, inspects combat readiness
- Byju’s plans to end jersey sponsorship of Indian cricket team as it puts profitability on the map for 2024
- Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes near Eureka, Humboldt County
- Boris Johnson received an award from the mayor of Kyiv (video)
- Imran vows to continue campaign despite threats – Pakistan