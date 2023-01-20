Mufti’s speech on women’s duties angers some Turkish Cypriots

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Muslim religious leader’s instruction to women to dutifully accept a husband’s “invitation to bed” to procreate has sparked outrage among many Turkish Cypriots, who saw the remarks as an imported encroachment of fundamentalist Islam on their secular community.

“We don’t live in a theocratic regime. It’s neither Afghanistan nor Iran, sir! said Dogus Derya, a prominent lawmaker from the left-leaning CTP party in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of Cyprus, which is ethnically divided.

Derya led a chorus of condemnations against Ahmet Unsal, the Turkish-appointed head of the Turkish Cypriot Department of Religious Affairs. Unsal reportedly told women at a lecture earlier this month on the obligations of marriage under Islam that it was essential for women to get married without delay and have children because marriage “n is not fun”.

Unsal also said that women should stay away from men, except their husbands, to “protect their virtue” and to protect their men’s property. In turn, men are obligated to pay for food, housing and clothing for their wives, he said, noting that Allah abhors divorce.

Derya blasted Unsal as portraying “his fantasies about the subjugation of women as the word of Allah” and insisted there is no room for religious dictates in a state that operates under the authority of secular law.

“He exceeded his authority and his area of ​​responsibility,” Durya said of Unsal.

“He sees women as incubators and men as slot machines. It considers women not as human beings but as ‘goods’ subject to men,” the lawmaker continued.

“We want him to know that Cypriot women don’t ask their men how many children they will have, what job they will do, whether they will divorce or not,” she said. “We will not allow you to impose your fundamentalist way of life on us women or on our country.”

Unsal defended his comments, saying his views expressed were in line with the teachings of Islam.

Several hundred protesters from 46 unions and other organizations braved the rain on Monday and took to the streets in the northern part of the divided capital Nicosia to express their anger against Unsal.

The demonstrators chanted “Onsal go home, what do you care about Cyprus”. A joint statement read at the event said there would be no stopping efforts to block “all those trying to change our way of life.”

Turkey has tried for decades to adapt Turkish Cypriot society to its own mold, which has become more religious under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Although the head of religious affairs is technically appointed by the Turkish Cypriot authorities, Ankara has the final say.

Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence and maintains more than 30,000 troops in the north.

Nazim Cavusoglu, the Turkish Cypriot Minister of Education, said that many Turkish Cypriots who are devout Muslims receive religious instruction as part of their children’s education, but parents can exclude students from this instruction .

Human rights activist Mine Yucel said many Turkish Cypriots do not want religion to dictate their lives.

“For a while now, those in Turkey have been complaining that we lack morals here and that there is a need for more religion” in the north, Yucel told The Associated Press. “There are attempts to have a more religious society here. … We are opposed to that.