WATCH: Crowds cheer as Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays the traditional drum at a public rally in Karnataka | India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who today launched several development projects in Karnataka, tried his hand at traditional drumming during a public rally in Kalaburagi district. As the Prime Minister drummed, the crowd cheered. This is not the first time that PM Modi has dabbled in musical instruments. In the past, PM Modi had played several instruments not only in India but also while visiting abroad.

Addressing the Karnataka rally, Prime Minister Modi claimed that the priority of the BJP government was development only. Referring to the positive aspect of having a BJP government in both state and center, he said, a dual engine government means double benefit, double welfare and double development. fast, and Karnataka is the best example.

Karnataka will go to the polls by May.

“It has been 75 years of India’s development and now the country is moving forward focusing on the next 25 years. These 25 years are going to be the Amrit Kaal for every citizen and state, during which we must build a developed India. “, noted Modi.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various development projects related to irrigation, drinking water in addition to a national road development project at Kodekal in this district, he said that the India can only be developed when every citizen of the country, every family, every state gets involved in this campaign.

Noting that this can only be possible when we learn from the bad experiences and bad policies of the last decades and ensure that it is not repeated, the Prime Minister said, there are examples from Yadgiri and North Karnataka before us, despite its potential, this region was lagging behind in the course of development.

This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to Karnataka this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to open the National Youth Festival, during which he staged a massive road show. The trip is also gaining momentum as the ruling BJP prepares for Karnataka assembly elections scheduled for May and has set itself the target of winning a minimum of 150 seats out of a total of 224.

Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba, several state cabinet ministers, lawmakers and government officials were present at the event. (With contributions from the agency)