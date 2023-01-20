Politics
WATCH: Crowds cheer as Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays the traditional drum at a public rally in Karnataka | India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who today launched several development projects in Karnataka, tried his hand at traditional drumming during a public rally in Kalaburagi district. As the Prime Minister drummed, the crowd cheered. This is not the first time that PM Modi has dabbled in musical instruments. In the past, PM Modi had played several instruments not only in India but also while visiting abroad.
Addressing the Karnataka rally, Prime Minister Modi claimed that the priority of the BJP government was development only. Referring to the positive aspect of having a BJP government in both state and center, he said, a dual engine government means double benefit, double welfare and double development. fast, and Karnataka is the best example.
Karnataka will go to the polls by May.
#LOOK | Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays the traditional drum during a public rally in Kalaburagi district pic.twitter.com/vyfgKAVQnO
ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023
“It has been 75 years of India’s development and now the country is moving forward focusing on the next 25 years. These 25 years are going to be the Amrit Kaal for every citizen and state, during which we must build a developed India. “, noted Modi.
Speaking after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various development projects related to irrigation, drinking water in addition to a national road development project at Kodekal in this district, he said that the India can only be developed when every citizen of the country, every family, every state gets involved in this campaign.
Noting that this can only be possible when we learn from the bad experiences and bad policies of the last decades and ensure that it is not repeated, the Prime Minister said, there are examples from Yadgiri and North Karnataka before us, despite its potential, this region was lagging behind in the course of development.
This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to Karnataka this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to open the National Youth Festival, during which he staged a massive road show. The trip is also gaining momentum as the ruling BJP prepares for Karnataka assembly elections scheduled for May and has set itself the target of winning a minimum of 150 seats out of a total of 224.
Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba, several state cabinet ministers, lawmakers and government officials were present at the event. (With contributions from the agency)
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/watch-crowd-cheers-as-pm-narendra-modi-plays-traditional-drum-during-public-rally-in-karnataka-2563361.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- WATCH: Crowds cheer as Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays the traditional drum at a public rally in Karnataka | India News
- New guidelines highlight the complexities of childhood obesity
- singles round of 16 matches-Xinhua
- Erie County sets seasonal record for flu cases
- Xi inspects ‘combat readiness’ of troops stationed at ALC
- 3D spatial colorectal cancer map combining molecular and histological features
- Mufti’s speech on women’s duties angers some Turkish Cypriots
- Earthquake near Cloverdale, Healdsburg Ratels-Sonoma County
- Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over a deadly movie
- Baylor women’s tennis swings into doubleheader to open the spring season
- Rishi Sunak modi: BBC documentary: Rishi Sunak defends PM Modi, says he disagrees with characterization
- Pakistan will come out of difficulties, Imran Khan’s rise was beyond words, Nawaz SharifNews WAALI