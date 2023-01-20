Turkish rate cuts are back on the agenda as political bias shifts again

(Bloomberg) —

Turkey’s central bank added ambiguity to its policy stance by leaving interest rates unchanged on Thursday.

The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, held the benchmark at 9% for a second straight month, matching the forecast of all but one economist in a Bloomberg survey.

But unlike last month, the latest MPC guidance did not paint the current level of rates as adequate, a change that could pave the way for further monetary easing, according to Bloomberg Economics.

To achieve price stability, policymakers pledged to carry out their Pound Strategy, a set of measures that promote wider use of the Turkish currency.

It is the latest twist in a monetary policy that has defied convention with sharp easing cycles in 2021 and 2022.

Rate cuts between August and November last year pushed the official cost of borrowing down 500 basis points and into single digits. The measures followed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s explicit calls to ensure money is cheap, which he says, contrary to mainstream economic theory, will stabilize consumer prices.

Conditions may already be ripe to resume monetary easing, according to Tugberk Citilci, head of research at Istanbul-based Invest AZ Menkul Degerler AS

Citilci, the only economist in the Bloomberg poll who expected a cut this week, said ahead of Thursday’s decision that he expected support for exporters and businesspeople as industrial production is weak and investments have stopped.

The central bank has used instruments other than interest rates to rein in inflation, which hit its highest level in nearly a quarter century last year. It micro-managed the economy using regulations to prop up the local currency and intervene in how commercial lenders extend credit.

In its statement, the MPC said that the integrated policy approach that has been implemented is helping to control inflation.

What Bloomberg Economics says…

The central bank no longer considers its key rate of 9% adequate, which puts the possibility of rate cuts back on the table. Since its previous policy meeting in December, the bank has reshaped its security posture and reserve requirements primarily to support the currency. We see changes in both of these tools, as well as directed credit systems and banking regulation dominating the central bank policy sphere.

Selva Bahar Baziki, Turkish economist. Click here to read more.

With presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May, Erdogan is pushing for looser monetary and fiscal policies to fuel demand. The Turkish leader described rates at their current level as optimal for investing and supporting economic growth.

Although recently released data points to stronger than expected economic activity, fears of recession in developed economies due to geopolitical risks and interest rate hikes persist, the MPC said in its statement.

The challenge for the central bank now is to ensure that lending rates continue to fall while increasing demand for liras among Turks. The latest rules introduced earlier this year aim to encourage longer-term deposits and increase the share of savings in local currency.

Turkey asks banks to counter dwindling lira deposit call

So far, easy credit has not translated into a lending boom. Private banks are reluctant to provide cheap finance to businesses ahead of the election, prompting warnings from policymakers.

Inflation risks still abound.

With interest rates likely to stay low for longer, fiscal stimulus appears to be another source of pressure on consumer prices. The government has increased public spending by dramatically increasing minimum wages and salaries of civil servants, pensions and cheap loans.

Kavcioglu will present this year’s first quarterly inflation report next Thursday in Ankara. The most recent projections from central bank governors showed that inflation would end the year at 22.3%.

The inflation outlook has darkened recently, largely thanks to the statistical effect of a high base in 2021. Price growth remains around 13 times higher than the official target of central banks.

Turkey’s finance czar rules out political reversal after election

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said this month that the inflation problem had been solved. Price increases in December slowed at the fastest pace in more than a quarter century, bringing the annual rate to 64% from more than 80% in previous months.

–With help from Joel Rinneby and Zoe Schneeweiss.

