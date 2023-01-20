Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | The moment President Jokowi visits a mall in Manado





During his working visit to North Sulawesi Province on Thursday (01/19/2023) evening, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited a shopping mall in Manado City. The President arrived at Manado Town Square around 8:00 p.m. WITA. The president then went up to the third floor and headed to one of the restaurants in the mall, namely Gula Merah. The arrival of the head of state surprised visitors and restaurant employees, which, among others, was directly felt by Rico Suwu, the restaurant supervisor. “Excellent, sir. So that was one of the moments that really made me meet once in my life a really humble and extraordinary father, which for me is extraordinary, cannot be expressed in words”, Rico said. [Simak Podkabs Episode Terbaru, Sandiaga: Pernah Di-PHK, Kita Target 4,4 Juta Lapangan Kerja] According to Rico, President Jokowi ate green chili impal, balado impal, bacem tempeh, and fried rice. As for the drink, President Jokowi ordered sweet iced tea and chose mixed ice cream for dessert. After dinner, the president walked around the mall greeting the audience. Many visitors did not expect to meet the Head of State, or even take pictures together. “I didn’t expect (to be able to take a picture with the president). Happy, gosh,” said one of the visitors to the mall named Amel. After meeting in person, Amel assessed the figure of President Jokowi as a very likeable person. Amel also prayed for President Jokowi to always succeed. “I always wish you success, always be the best. Stay number one,” he concluded. Before dinner, President Jokowi also had time to buy local branded clothes. Apart from buying black pants, the president was also seen buying three children’s shirts in red, yellow and green. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Mayor of Manado Andrei Angouw and Deputy Mayor of Manado Richard Sualang also accompanied the President on the occasion. (BPMI SETPRES/AIT)

