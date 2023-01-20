US steps up pressure on Turkey to ratify NATO’s northern expansion





(Bloomberg) – The United States has reported growing impatience with Turkey over its resistance to ratifying NATO enlargement to Sweden and Finland. Bloomberg’s Most Read The United States urges remaining allies to quickly ratify their membership, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday in a report of a call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Finland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. foreign Pekka Haavisto. He used similar language to summarize a conversation between Blinken and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom. The calls followed Blinkens’ Wednesday meeting in Washington with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. We are close allies and partners; it does not mean that we do not have differences, but when we have differences, precisely because we are allies and partners, we overcome them in this spirit, Blinken said before this meeting with his Turkish counterpart. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has continued to call on Sweden to crack down on Kurdish groups banned in Turkey. Sweden insists it is in line with an agreement reached at the June NATO summit in Madrid last year, which allowed the expansion process to move forward. Yet Turkey wants Sweden to take further action, including extraditing suspects it calls terrorists. Both Nordic countries have advanced armed forces already working in cooperation with NATO members, and US officials have said they will quickly integrate and strengthen the alliance. Finland and Sweden sought membership after Russia invaded Ukraine. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

