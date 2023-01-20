Hundreds of children can’t wait for Joko Widodo to arrive at Malalayang Beach Walk





Hundreds of children await President Jokowi’s arrival at the Malalayang Beach Walk tourist area. Manado, BeritaManado.com – President Jokowi Widodo or Jokowi is due to inaugurate Malalayang Beach Walk (MBW) tourist area in Malalayang Village 2, Malalayang District on Friday (20/1/2023). According to Jokowi’s schedule, he will arrive around 3:00 p.m. WITA. Hundreds of children await Jokowi’s arrival. Some of them still wear school uniforms. “I can’t wait for the president to be up close (I can’t wait to see the president up close),” said Silvy, a child who had been here since 9:30 a.m. WITA. Based on BeritaManado.com monitoring, hundreds of residents were seen crowding at the point where Jokowi arrived at MBW. In the meantime, traffic is normal. (Semen of Alfrits) Latest news Rudy Theno Cs “convinces” Google Indonesia to make a smart office in Bitung

