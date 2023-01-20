Kuwil-Kawangkoan Dam in North Minahasa Regency, inaugurated by Indonesian President Joko Widodo





MINAHASA NORTH – Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Kuwil-Kawangkoan Dam, located in Kel. Kawangkoan Kec. Kalawat North Minahasa Regency, Thursday (01/19/2023). During his working visit to North Sulawesi Province, in connection with the inauguration of Kuwil-Kawangkoan Dam and educational activities on the benefits/uses of Kuwil-Kawangkoan Dam and then additional facilities at the inside, for school students or elementary, middle and high school students who act. On this occasion, the Head of State said that the dam, which was built in 2016 and cost a budget of IDR 1.9 trillion, has a number of advantages that can be used by residents around of the dam.

The Kuwil-Kawangkoan dam has a capacity of 26 million cubic meters with a flood zone of 157 hectares which can then be used for electricity generation, to reduce floods that may hit the city of Manado and for the agriculture, said the president. The President added that the construction of the Kuwil-Kawangkoan dam was prompted by the flash floods that hit the city of Manado in 2014. Through this dam, it is hoped that the potential for flooding in the city of Manado and its surroundings can be properly reduced.

Because it is above Manado so if you don’t stop here the water may cause Manado to flood. As we remember, in 2014 there was a flash flood in Manado, the president said. In addition, Kuwil-Kawangkoan Dam can also be used by local residents as a micro hydroelectric power station. According to the president, the Kuwil Kawangkoan dam can produce 2 x 0.70 megawatts of electricity.

Even though it is small, it can become a micro hydropower plant, he said. Meanwhile, Director of General Directorate of Dams and Lakes Water Resources of the PUPR Ministry Airlangga Mardjono, in a separate statement, also said that Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam has tourism potential of about five hectares. The tourism potential includes the waruga or ancient tombs of the Minahasa people which are the favorite historical tourist destinations for domestic and foreign tourists.

Waruga or ancient tombs which we are preserving and revitalizing so that they can also become new tourist visit areas in the city of Manado, Airlangga said. Also present at the inauguration were Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Member of Commission V DPR RI Djenri Alting Keintjem, Governor of North Sulawesi Olly Dondokambey, TNI Major General Alfred Denny Tuejeh (Pangdam XIII/Mdk), Inspector General of Police. Drs. Mulyatno, SH, MM (Kapolda Sulut), Brigadier General Mukhlis, SAP, MM (Danrem 131/Stg), Marsma TNI Mr. Satrio Utomo, SH (Danlanud Sri Manado), Rear Admiral TNI Nouldy Jan Tangka (Danlantamal VIII/ Mdo) , Brig ), Mr. Ferry Sangian (Kesbangpol Kab of North Sulawesi Province), Ir. Limi Mokodompit MM (Regent of Bolaang Mongondow) and guest Regents/Mayors, Senior Director of Wijaya Karya Agung Budi Waskito and the senior director of Nindya Karya Haedar A. Karim. Slamet Mapekke/Maulana***

