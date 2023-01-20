President encourages acceleration of infrastructure development in Likupang SEZ





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi and Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono to continue accelerating infrastructure development in North Sulawesi. This is to support the existence of the Likupang Tourism Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which is one of the five super priority destinations. Currently, according to the president, the infrastructure that still needs to be optimized is the access road from Sam Ratulangi International Airport or from the urban area to Likupang. “Part of it has actually been fixed. I think it’s a long way from before. Now it’s smooth,” Jokowi said in North Sulawesi on Thursday, January 19, 2023. In terms of transport infrastructure, the Head of State notes that the Sam Ratulangi airport, which is located in Manado, is already good. The reason has been dressed and increased capacity. What do you think of this article? Thrilled





“So now it is ready to welcome large numbers of visitors,” said the former mayor of Surakarta. From the airport, if tourists are hesitant to use the land route, there is a sea transport option using a ferry from Manado to Likupang. Traveling by ferry can be 15-20 minutes faster than by ground transportation. “It can speed up for about 20 minutes. So those from the airport and then via water are faster,” Jokowi said. With conditions that are already quite good, he hopes many investors from inside and outside the country will enter Likupang SEZ. “We hope hotels like this Marriot, five stars, not just one. And the others too, four stars, three stars and resorts, are all in the Likupang area,” he said. The development of Likupang Tourism SEZ is currently still in progress. Jokowi aims to have all constructions completed by the middle of this year and fully operational by the end of the year “Approximately done by the middle of the year but operational by the end of this year. Hurry up,” he said. (LDS)

