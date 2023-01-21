Inaugurated by President Jokowi, ASN employees at the High Court of Manado must live in the apartment





JAKARTA, Investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Apartments of the Civil State Apparatus (ASN) for the rulers and employees of the High Court of North Sulawesi (Rusun Kejati Sulut). President Jokowi, in his remarks, hoped that this skyscraper could provide benefits to the employees of the North Sulawesi prosecutor’s office. One of the functions of the floor is to facilitate the activities of employees who previously lived at very long distances and ultimately facilitated the occupation of this multi-storey building. “This apartment must be properly maintained and kept clean along with its facilities so that it can function properly and create a beautiful atmosphere,” Jokowi said in his statement on Saturday (21/1/2022). Meanwhile, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said building the apartments in addition to low-income communities (MBR), students, Islamic boarding school students, is also for TNI/Polri and the Civil State Apparatus (ASN). “It is proof that the government is there to provide adequate housing. We hope to improve the quality of life of beneficiaries by having more decent, healthy and comfortable homes,” Basuki said. According to him, the construction of this apartment is part of the One Million Houses program implemented by the PUPR ministry. The apartment should be able to provide suitable accommodation for the ASN to improve performance. ASN North Sulawesi Attorney General’s Flat was constructed with funds from the 2021-2022 state budget worth IDR 19.77 billion. It was made by PT Cipta Adhi Guna, with a construction of three floors, and has 44 dwellings of type 36. The total number of occupants or the residential capacity of the apartment can accommodate 176 people. The apartment is equipped with furniture, namely 44 units of 2-door wardrobes, a medium single-door wardrobe, a main bed and bunk beds, a 2-seater sofa, a coffee table, a dining table and chairs. . The apartments are also equipped with electrical installations, drinking water installations and public infrastructure, installations and services (PSU). Erni Tumbel, an employee of the North Sulawesi prosecutor’s office, said he was happy to live in the apartment. In addition, the Flat is complete to allow employees to live in decent housing and not far from the workplace. “Thank you to PUPR Ministry and especially President Jokowi who made it easy for us and helped us with this apartment. The apartment accommodations are very good and the distance is close to the place of work which can be cost effective”, did he declare. Also present accompanying Minister Basuki, Staff Expert of PUPR Minister for Technology, Industry and Environment, Endra S. Atmawidjaja, Director of Flats Aswin Kahar, and Head of Sulawesi I Housing Provision Implementation Center (P2P) Directorate General of Housing of the Ministry of PUPR Recky W. Lahope. Publisher: Imam Muzakir ([email protected])

