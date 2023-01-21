A doctored photo shared with a false claim shows ‘Putin reading a book by ex-Pakistani PM’





A doctored photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been shared thousands of times in social media posts that falsely claim it shows him reading a book written by ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. But the image has been digitally altered from a photo of Putin holding a book about Russia’s development and growth.

“The world reads (about) Imran Khan and we are very lucky to have a leader like Imran Khan. Thanks be to Allah,” reads the Urdu post shared here on Facebook on January 7, 2023.

The photo appears to show Russian President Vladimir Putin holding “Pakistan: A Personal History”, a 2011 book written by ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also shows a book on his desk which appears to be “Let There Be Justice: The Political Journey of Imran Khan”, a biography of Khan written by BJ Sadiq in 2017.

A screenshot of the fake Facebook post taken on January 18, 2023.

Former cricket star Khan was ousted as Prime Minister in April last year. He has since held rallies across Pakistan in a bid to drum up support for a snap election, claiming he was ousted from power in a US-orchestrated plot.

Shortly before his ousting, Khan visited Putin in the Moscow Kremlin after the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February. He later defended the trip in a televised address as “beneficial for Pakistan in the future”.

The same photo was shared on Facebook with a similar claim here, here and here; as well as on Twitter here, here and here.

Comments from some Facebook users indicated that they believed the photo was genuine.

“Imran Khan is a great leader,” wrote one Facebook user.

“Great leader and beautiful image,” said another.

However, a reverse image search on Google found the original photo of Putin showing him reading a different book.

It was published here in an article on the Russian President’s official website on June 14, 2016.

Below is a screenshot comparing the photo in the fake posts (left) and the photo posted on the Russian president’s official website (right), with the book covers circled by AFP:

Comparison of screenshots of the doctored photo (left) and the original image (right). Comparison of screenshots of the doctored photo (left) and the original image (right).

“Vladimir Putin met with the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Vladimir Fortov and the Director of the Federal Agency for Scientific Organizations (FASO) Mikhail Kotyukov,” the message read.

According to the message, Putin was looking at a book – presented by Fortov – on the development of Russian civilization and the theory of population growth.

The message made no mention of Khan or his book.

political meme

Further investigation revealed that the image may have originally been created as a satire.

A keyword search for the text superimposed on the doctored image, “Noxious_Numaira”, found a YouTube user whose account description reads: “Pakistani Political Memes”.

The user, who has a corresponding Twitter account, often posts memes and doctored images and videos to promote Khan as seen here, here and here.

AFP previously debunked a video about Khan doctored by the same user.

