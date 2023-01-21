President Jokowi Inaugurates ASN Apartments at North Sulawesi Attorney General’s Office





INDOPOS.CO.ID President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the apartments of the North Sulawesi Prosecutor’s Office (Rusun Kejati Sulut) in Manado City on Friday (20/1/2023). The apartment, which cost 21.7 billion rupees to construct, was constructed in a tower block and has 44 type 36 residential units and was fitted with quality furniture fittings. During this activity, President Jokowi signed an inscription located in the hall as a sign of the inauguration of the apartment. President Jokowi’s presence at the North Sulawesi Attorney General’s apartment was enthusiastically received by the surrounding community. People who lined through the apartment to welcome the president’s arrival also shouted the names Jokowi, Jokowi, Jokowi”. The president then took time to greet the residents, who were greeted with selfies by several members of the public. President Jokowi hopes that this multi-storey building can provide benefits to the employees of the North Sulawesi prosecutor’s office. One of the functions of the Public Prosecutor’s Office is to facilitate the activities of employees who previously lived over very long distances and finally to facilitate the occupation of these multi-storey buildings. “This apartment needs to be properly maintained and kept clean along with the facilities so that it can function properly and create a beautiful atmosphere,” Jokowi told the occupants of the apartment. Appearing to accompany President Jokowi were Governor of North Sulawesi Olly Dondokambey, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Director of Apartments, General Directorate of Housing, Ministry of PUPR Aswin Grandiarto, Mayor of Manado Andrei Angouw, Head of North Sulawesi Prosecutor’s Office Edy Birton, Head of Sulawesi I Housing Supply Implementation Agency (BP2P), Recky Walter Lahope and in attendance of employees of the Attorney General’s Office of North Sulawesi and Sulawesi I BP2P. Recky Walter Lahope, head of the Sulawesi Housing Supply Implementation Center I (BP2P), explained that the High Attorney’s Flat in Manado City, North Sulawesi was built by the PUPR Ministry by the intermediary of the General Directorate of Housing during the 2021-2022 budget year. The apartment, which will be built on three floors, is expected to be allocated to employees serving in the North Sulawesi prosecutor’s office. The apartment was constructed by Implementing Contractor PT Cipta Adhi Guna in Tingkulu Village, Wanea District, Manado City. “The budget for the construction of the apartment is Rs 21.7 billion and has 44 type 36 units and has been fitted with furniture for the needs of the occupants of the apartment. “Each apartment unit is complete with a living room, two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a laundry room, as well as a bed, a table, chairs and a wardrobe, so that employees only have to come in and bring enough clothes and clothes. ‘appliances’, he said. Erni Tumbel, an employee of the North Sulawesi prosecutor’s office, said he was happy to live in the apartment. In addition, the Flat is complete to allow employees to live in decent housing and not far from the workplace. “Thank you to PUPR Ministry and especially to President Jokowi who made it easy and helped us with this apartment. The residential facilities of the apartment are very good and the distance is close to the work location, which can be profitable,” he said. (serv)

