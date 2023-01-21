Imran Khan accuses General Bajwa of deliberately fabricating crises





PTI leader Imran Khan harshly criticizes the PDM government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The YouTube/PTICoalition government has failed to tackle the economic crisis, the former prime minister insists. [in PDM-led govt] hopes to get money from Saudi Arabia and China.

As the country faces huge economic and political challenges, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has blamed former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa , saying the uncertainty began the day his government was overthrown.

“Because of one person’s decision, the PTI-led government was overthrown and the crisis began,” the former prime minister said during a speech at the rule of law conference. via video link on Friday. distrust in the National Assembly last April.

Without naming the former army chief, General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, he said: One person decided to change the [PTI] regime and hatched a plot.

The coalition government, he said, has failed to tackle the economic crisis because “it has no plan” to restore the economy.

The PTI leader said that never in the country’s history has Pakistan faced a worse economic crisis than the one it is “facing these days”.

He insisted the crises were “deliberately manufactured”. It is not a natural crisis.

Interestingly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif also blamed General Bajwa and Lt. Gen. (Ret’d) Faiz Hameed for the current mess in the country.

Everyone [in the government] hopes to get money from Saudi Arabia and China, Khan said, adding that the leaders in Geneva have asked the international community to provide them with funds related to the devastation caused by environmental changes.

Until the 1990s, Pakistan’s economic indicators remained largely positive in the subcontinent, the PTI leader said, adding that no one could have imagined that “the country’s economy could fall to such levels”. .

Referring to the worsening economic crisis, Khan said the country’s reserves had fallen to an all-time low, adding, “We don’t have money to open Letters of Credit (LCs).

No one is ready to give funds to Pakistan, he added.

IMF conditions for raising inflation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will only come to rescue Pakistan when its terms are agreed, the ousted prime minister has said.

He added, however, that inflation would rise further in the country if the terms of the international lender were “accepted”.

“Petrol and diesel prices will skyrocket if the Pakistani currency is devalued against the US dollar.”

Notorious dacoits brought to power

Imran Khan said: “Notorious dacoits were brought to power as part of a conspiracy. Lambasting the collation government, he also said, major dacoits are being given key positions in the country.

Changes, he said, were made to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws to end prosecutions of executives.

He claimed that retired former President General Pervez Musharraf gave them NRO-I and later ex-COAS General Bajwa gave them NRO-II.

Seeking the attention of the judicial fraternity, the PTI President said the struggle to uphold the rule of law is jihad.

Who is blocking justice?

Khan again criticized the state apparatus for the brutal torture of PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati, 70, in front of his grandsons and granddaughters. He added that the senior lawmaker was humiliated just because of a tweet.

Speaking about the former prime minister’s problems in filing an FIR over the assassination attempt on his life even when his government was in power in Punjab, Khan asked: Who is blocking justice?

The JIT [joint investigation tribunal] tasked with investigating the assassination bid on his life is being sabotaged, he added.

