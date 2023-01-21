National Coordination Meeting of Regional Chiefs and Forkopimda 2023, Regent Rohul H. Sukiman pledged to follow the directives of President Joko Widodo

Rokan Hulu, MataEvents.id – Regent of Rokan Hulu H.Sukiman attended the 2023 National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) of Regional Chiefs and Forkopimda and affirmed commitment and ready to follow the directives of Indonesian President Joko Widodo held at Sentul Center International Convention, Tuesday (01/17/2023).

National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) of Regional Leaders and Regional Leaders Communication Forums (Forkopimda) across Indonesia in 2023 was opened directly by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on the theme of Strengthening Growth economy and controlling inflation.

President Jokowi reminded regional leaders of 6 important issues including controlling inflation, dealing with extreme poverty, stunting, facilitating investment, improving bureaucracy and regional budget. As well as the use of national products, the brand image of the city, as well as political stability, security and tolerance between religious communities.

President Jokowi expressed his gratitude for the hard work of all parties, both central and regional, so that the Covid-19 pandemic in the country can be controlled and economic growth can be sustained.

Thank God we have managed and managed the pandemic well, and we can also manage the economic stability, we have maintained it to be in a very good position. It’s thanks to the hard work of all of us, the president said.

In his speech, the president gave an example, the level of vaccination against Covid-19 in Indonesia has reached 448 million doses of injections. The president admitted that injecting 448 million doses of vaccine was not an easy task, but it was made possible by the support of various elements of the nation.

Injecting 448 million injections is not an easy thing, but because the TNI is also involved, the police are also involved, all governors, regents, mayors, down to RT/RW level are all involved. This is what allows us to end the Covid-19 well, he explained.

The President further explained that amid a pandemic and economic downturn in a number of countries, Indonesia has also been able to record good economic growth. In the third quarter of 2022, the Indonesian economy was able to grow by 5.72% and in the fourth quarter of 2022, it is expected to grow by 5.2 to 5.3%.

This is a very good achievement, because in the third quarter we were able to progress by 5.72. Compare with other countries, he says.

The president said that while it may have weathered the turbulent economic year in 2022 well, Indonesia must remain cautious and remain vigilant as 2023 will be yet another test year for the global economy.

Everyone should be careful, everyone should work hard to detect information and data on the ground so that we don’t do the wrong policy. No matter how small, policy must be based on data and facts on the ground, he stressed.

Along with this activity, Minister of Interior (Mendagri) Tito Karnavian also revealed that in 2022, collaboration between central and regional agencies will be able to maintain economic growth in the country. The national coordination meeting will also bring together 4,545 participants and be divided into four panels.

Panel I discussed economic growth and controlling inflation, with speakers: Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister (Menko) for Economic Affairs, Head of Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Margo Yuwono, Governor of Bank Indonesia (BI), Perry Warjiyo, Minister of Finance (Minister of Finance) Sri Mulyani, Minister of Commerce (Minister of Commerce) Zulkifli Hasan and Head of the National Food Agency (Bapanas) Arief Prasetyo Budi.

Panel II with a discussion on Enhancing Investments, Endorsement and Facilitation of Business Licensing, featured speakers for the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Board/Head of Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas, Minister of Transport (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimoeljono, and Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Development (ATR)/Head of the National Land Agency (BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto.

Panel III discussed dealing with Covid-19, stunting, poverty and social safety nets, with speakers Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini, Minister of Labor (Menaker) Ida Fauziah, Regent of Sumedang Dony Ahmad Munir and physicist and mathematician Yohanes Surya.

Panel IV with a discussion on Political Stability, Law, Security and Oversight, featured speakers for Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security (Polhukam) Mahfud MD, Head of Intelligence Agency of State (BIN) Budi Gunawan, Listyo National Police Chief Sigit Prabowo, Attorney General ST. Burhanuddin, Head of the Financial and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP) Muhammad Yusuf Ateh, and TNI Commander Yudo Margono.

During this national coordination meeting, the regent of Rohul was also accompanied by the president of the DPRD Rohul Novliwanda Ade Putra ST M.Si Kajari Rohul Pri Wijeksono, SH.MH, Dandim 0313/KPR, the police chief of Rohul AKBP Pangjuang Priyo Soegito SIK MH and Head of BPS Rohul Surya Legowo SST M.Sc.

