Politics
National Coordination Meeting of Regional Chiefs and Forkopimda 2023, Regent Rohul H. Sukiman pledged to follow the directives of President Joko Widodo
Rokan Hulu, MataEvents.id – Regent of Rokan Hulu H.Sukiman attended the 2023 National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) of Regional Chiefs and Forkopimda and affirmed commitment and ready to follow the directives of Indonesian President Joko Widodo held at Sentul Center International Convention, Tuesday (01/17/2023).
National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) of Regional Leaders and Regional Leaders Communication Forums (Forkopimda) across Indonesia in 2023 was opened directly by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on the theme of Strengthening Growth economy and controlling inflation.
President Jokowi reminded regional leaders of 6 important issues including controlling inflation, dealing with extreme poverty, stunting, facilitating investment, improving bureaucracy and regional budget. As well as the use of national products, the brand image of the city, as well as political stability, security and tolerance between religious communities.
President Jokowi expressed his gratitude for the hard work of all parties, both central and regional, so that the Covid-19 pandemic in the country can be controlled and economic growth can be sustained.
Thank God we have managed and managed the pandemic well, and we can also manage the economic stability, we have maintained it to be in a very good position. It’s thanks to the hard work of all of us, the president said.
In his speech, the president gave an example, the level of vaccination against Covid-19 in Indonesia has reached 448 million doses of injections. The president admitted that injecting 448 million doses of vaccine was not an easy task, but it was made possible by the support of various elements of the nation.
Injecting 448 million injections is not an easy thing, but because the TNI is also involved, the police are also involved, all governors, regents, mayors, down to RT/RW level are all involved. This is what allows us to end the Covid-19 well, he explained.
The President further explained that amid a pandemic and economic downturn in a number of countries, Indonesia has also been able to record good economic growth. In the third quarter of 2022, the Indonesian economy was able to grow by 5.72% and in the fourth quarter of 2022, it is expected to grow by 5.2 to 5.3%.
This is a very good achievement, because in the third quarter we were able to progress by 5.72. Compare with other countries, he says.
The president said that while it may have weathered the turbulent economic year in 2022 well, Indonesia must remain cautious and remain vigilant as 2023 will be yet another test year for the global economy.
Everyone should be careful, everyone should work hard to detect information and data on the ground so that we don’t do the wrong policy. No matter how small, policy must be based on data and facts on the ground, he stressed.
Along with this activity, Minister of Interior (Mendagri) Tito Karnavian also revealed that in 2022, collaboration between central and regional agencies will be able to maintain economic growth in the country. The national coordination meeting will also bring together 4,545 participants and be divided into four panels.
Panel I discussed economic growth and controlling inflation, with speakers: Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister (Menko) for Economic Affairs, Head of Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Margo Yuwono, Governor of Bank Indonesia (BI), Perry Warjiyo, Minister of Finance (Minister of Finance) Sri Mulyani, Minister of Commerce (Minister of Commerce) Zulkifli Hasan and Head of the National Food Agency (Bapanas) Arief Prasetyo Budi.
Panel II with a discussion on Enhancing Investments, Endorsement and Facilitation of Business Licensing, featured speakers for the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Board/Head of Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas, Minister of Transport (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimoeljono, and Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Development (ATR)/Head of the National Land Agency (BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto.
Panel III discussed dealing with Covid-19, stunting, poverty and social safety nets, with speakers Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini, Minister of Labor (Menaker) Ida Fauziah, Regent of Sumedang Dony Ahmad Munir and physicist and mathematician Yohanes Surya.
Panel IV with a discussion on Political Stability, Law, Security and Oversight, featured speakers for Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security (Polhukam) Mahfud MD, Head of Intelligence Agency of State (BIN) Budi Gunawan, Listyo National Police Chief Sigit Prabowo, Attorney General ST. Burhanuddin, Head of the Financial and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP) Muhammad Yusuf Ateh, and TNI Commander Yudo Margono.
During this national coordination meeting, the regent of Rohul was also accompanied by the president of the DPRD Rohul Novliwanda Ade Putra ST M.Si Kajari Rohul Pri Wijeksono, SH.MH, Dandim 0313/KPR, the police chief of Rohul AKBP Pangjuang Priyo Soegito SIK MH and Head of BPS Rohul Surya Legowo SST M.Sc.
(MC/Diskominfo/Nuri)
Publisher: Ardianto
|
Sources
2/ https://mataperistiwa.id/rakornas-kepala-daerah-dan-forkopimda-2023-bupati-rohul-h-sukiman-komitmen-ikuti-arahan-presiden-joko-widodo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- National Coordination Meeting of Regional Chiefs and Forkopimda 2023, Regent Rohul H. Sukiman pledged to follow the directives of President Joko Widodo
- Oregon State University Athletics
- Afghanistan: UN top delegation tells Taliban to end isolation, deprivation, abuse of women’s rights
- Why Ukraine wants Leopard 2 tanks : NPR
- The fight against the debt ceiling puts the American economy at risk
- Oregon State University Athletics
- Hear what the CIA chief warned Zelensky in a secret meeting
- Progress made on Afghan women’s rights, says UN – BBC News
- Imran Khan accuses General Bajwa of deliberately fabricating crises
- Tennis opens Spring 2023 against Bucknell and Binghamton
- President Jokowi Inaugurates ASN Apartments at North Sulawesi Attorney General’s Office
- David Crosby, a king of Twitter