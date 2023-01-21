Jokowi enraged, rice prices still refuse to drop





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – We observe that the price of rice is still fluctuating. Perum Bulog said this condition occurred because the availability of rice in the market was still low. Preliminary Food Agency Price Panel data shows that the price of premium rice at the retail level today, Friday (20/1/2023 at 10.28 WIB) increased by IDR 20 to reach IDR 13 IDR 190 per kg. Meanwhile, the average rice dropped from IDR 50 to IDR 11,530 per kg. This price is the national average. At wholesalers, the premium rice price actually decreased from IDR 110 to IDR 12,100 per kg, while the average rice price increased from IDR 70 to IDR 10,790 per kg. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Bulog himself received a mission to import 500,000 tons of rice. Where, of which 200,000 tons would have arrived in Indonesia. Meanwhile, the remaining 300,000 tons are still in transit, and the imported rice is expected to be fully completed in February 2023. Meanwhile, Bulog’s senior director, Budi Waseso (Buwas), said that to reduce the rate of rice price increases, his party dumped up to 100,000 tons of rice across Indonesia. Through the Food Supply and Price Stabilization Program (SPHP), also known as the Rice Market Operation. At the same time, he said, Bulog currently has a stockpile of 683,000 tons of government reserve (CBP) rice, of which 200,000 is imported rice. “We urge the public not to worry as Bulog ensures that rice needs are available to the community at affordable prices even if there are price increases in the market,” Buwas said in a written statement. cited Friday (20/1/2023). “The current condition is not yet the main harvest season, so the availability of goods in the market is not very large, so there is a slight increase in prices, which is why market operations are taking place intensively,” he added. Previously, the continued rise in rice prices also infuriated President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The president even admitted having warned Bulog. “Be careful with the increase in rice. We have to sort out the details. This is what is happening on the ground. My rice warned Bulog two days ago about this problem,” Jokowi said at the opening of the national coordination meeting of heads of region. and the Indonesia-wide Regional Leadership Communication Forum, today in Sentul City, Bogor Regency, West Java Province, Tuesday (17/1/2023). Not to mention, the president has also instructed regional chiefs to diligently check food prices. In order to obtain accurate data. “This is not the season that subordinates are named ABS (as long as you’re happy), with reports: ‘Sir, fine sir. No one is up, sir. Prices are stable, sir. You have to check directly on the ground,” Jokowi said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Revealed, this is the real cause of the continuous rise in rice prices (girl/girl)



