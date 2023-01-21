Emha Ainun Nadjib or who is colloquially known as Cak Nun is in the midst of a wide discussion after calling President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) a pharaoh. So, is it wrong to call Jokowi a pharaoh?

Pharaoh is one of the best known figures in the world. Not only because his figure is told in the Quran and the Bible, the pharaoh is also widely known because he was adopted in various feature films.

Even if the films are different, the image of the pharaoh is centered on his figure which is the representation of a ruthless and heartless leader. Based on this understanding, it is no surprise that Emha Ainun Najib’s (Cak Nun) statement calling President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) a pharaoh has received intense scrutiny from all quarters.

Because Indonesia was ruled by a pharaoh whose name was Jokowi, by Qorun whose name was Anthony Salim and 10 dragons, then by Haman whose name was Luhut,” Cak Nun said.

In response to various criticisms, Cak Nun apologized. he was called kesambetand never planned the statement.

Silently I spoke of Pharaoh (secretly I was talking about Pharaoh), try it. And it’s me kesambetyo. That’s why I don’t have a plan to chase my mouth (I don’t mean to say that) Pharaoh, Haman, Qarun, Cak Nun said on January 17, 2023.

Freudian slips in politics

Cak Nun clarification who called himself kesambet recalling the term sprained tongue. In the study of psychology, we know it by Freudian slips or parapraxis.

What is interesting Freudian slips is a statement that arises from an accident that is in fact believed to be the truth.

This theory itself was advanced by Sigmund Freud who pioneered the school of psychoanalysis, a school of psychology that studies the subconscious (unconscious).

Not only experienced by Cak Nun, Freudian slips repeatedly descended on world leaders. More recently, there was a startling statement by the 43rd President of the United States (US) George W. Bush during a speech on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and one man’s decision to launch a totally unwarranted and brutal invasion of Iraq.Bush said on May 19, 2022.

Realizing he had said the wrong word, Bush immediately corrected his statement by saying, I mean, from Ukraine.

The conclusion that the United States erred in invading Iraq has become commonplace. It is not only a question of the absence of weapons of mass destruction, but also a question of the failure of the United States to establish a democratic political system in Iraq.

goodregardless of Cak Nun Freudian slips or not, is it a definitive conclusion to say that it is wrong to equate President Jokowi with a pharaoh?

Peoration Meaning of Pharaoh

As mentioned earlier, the pharaoh or Pharaoh has long been the symbol of a ruthless and heartless leader. However, the question is: were all pharaohs cruel characters?

At least there are 170 known pharaohs. Jean-Pierre Isbouts in his writings We Can Now Find Out Which Egyptian Pharaoh Defied Moses in National Geographic mentions that the pharaoh mentioned in the story of the Prophet Moses is Ramesses II.

The question is, what if the other pharaohs weren’t as bad as Ramesses II?

To see him with the glasses of logic, to say that all pharaohs are bad because of the Ramses II affair can be called hasty generalization error. This is an error in reasoning (mistake) when partial or partially inferred conclusions are universal.

However, while it would be wrong to say that all pharaohs were evil, the conclusion that follows is fundamentally justifiable.

Because after all, the public has long understood the pharaoh as the symbol of a leader who is cruel, heartless, arrogant and disobedient to God.

Citing linguistic studies, the pharaoh’s words experienced peyorasi or a change in meaning to negative. The word pharaoh actually means neutral. It was the title of a national leader as well as a religious leader in ancient Egypt.

The case is the same with the words pig, dog and monkey. These three words actually mean neutral. These are animal names. However, because society identifies them with various bad qualities, the three animals then become a pejorative term.

good, in closing, we can say two things. Firstly, referring to Cak Nun’s clarification that he was kesambethe is more likely to experience Freudian slips.

Second, because the term pharaoh has known a derogatory meaning, an intellectual figure like Cak Nun should understand very well how bad it is to refer to someone as a pharaoh.

In other words, Cak Nun’s harsh criticism was not because all pharaohs were evil, but because the term pharaoh had become a symbol of evil. (R53)