Imran Khan gets another chance to file response as ‘fresh evidence’ submitted in Tyrian White – Pakistan case





Pakistan

Imran Khan gets another chance to file response as ‘new evidence’ submitted in Tyrian White case

Imran Khan gets another chance to file response as ‘new evidence’ submitted in Tyrian White case

January 20, 2023 1:19 p.m.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has provided another opportunity for PTI Chairman Imran Khan to submit his response to a motion seeking his disqualification ‘for concealing the name of his alleged daughter Tyrian White in the application documents”.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the motion filed by Mohammad Sajid who argued that Mr Khan disclosed his two sons and not his alleged daughter Tyrian White in the application documents. He asked for the disqualification of the former prime minister under section 62(i)(f).

During the hearing, the claimant’s solicitor, Salman Aslam Butt, submitted an additional document containing a November 18, 2004 statement from Jemima Goldsmith, Mr Khan’s ex-wife, regarding Tyrian White’s guardianship. The statement read: “I have made this statement in support of Tyrian Jade Khan White’s petition for Caroline White (sister of Ana-Luisa Sita White, Tyrian’s mother) to be appointed guardian of Tyrian”.

The statement revealed that Jemima refused to take guardianship of Tyrian Jade and suggested Caroline White’s name for it.

“I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct and that this statement was signed this November 18, 2004 in London, England,” reads the statement submitted to IHC.

The petitioner alleged that Mr Khan failed to marry Ana-Luisa (Sita) White, the daughter of late US business tycoon Lord Gordon White, after her father threatened him not to give them a penny of his inheritance if they married. .

Mr. Sajid, in his petition, also explained the alleged circumstances under which Ana-Lisa, who died in 2004, appointed Jemima as her daughter’s guardian. He stated that Ana-Lusia White, in her will dated February 27, 2004, named Jemima as guardian of her Tyrian Jade Khan-White before her death.

The petition further states: “Jemima Goldsmith had been the wife of Imran Khan (1995-2004). The hidden facts were confirmed by a paternity judgment rendered by a superior court in California in favor of Sita White where the respondent (Imran Khan) was found to be the father of Tyrian Jade.

Salman Akram Raja, the lawyer for the head of the PTI, said he was unable to submit his client’s response on time because the requirement for biometric verification of litigants was not met in the affair.

The IHC Chief Justice noted that biometric verification has become easy due to the abundance of outlets for the process. Later, the court accepted Imran Khan’s lawyer’s plea and adjourned the hearing until January 27.

‘; var i = Math.floor(r_text.length * Math.random()); document.write(r_text[i]);

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/691730-Imran-Khan-gets-another-chance-to-file-reply-in-Tyrian-White-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos