Statement by Jemima Goldsmiths on Imran Khan’s secret daughter submitted to Pakistani court





ISLAMABAD – The High Court in Islamabad on Thursday heard the motion to disqualify PTI leader Imran Khan for allegedly concealing information about his alleged daughter, Tyrian White.

According to local media reports, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by a citizen, who approached the court to seek the disqualification of the ousted Prime Minister.

During the hearing, the petitioner Sajid Mehmood produced the statement of Jemima Khan, the ex-wife of Imran Khan, regarding the alleged love child Tyrian White.

The British socialite made the declaration on Tyrian in 2004 for Carolina White to get Tyrian’s conservatorship.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the head of the PTI, Salman Akram Raja, argued that he wanted to submit the response, but the registrar’s office raised objections. He informed the court that the office had asked Imran Khan to physically come for biometric verification.

Imran Khan’s lawyer claimed that his client was no longer an MP. After the closing arguments, the court granted time to the lawyer for the head of the PTI for the presentation of comments.

For the uninitiated, Tyrian White is the alleged daughter of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan with his ex-lover Sita White.

About 3 decades ago, Sita White went to court against Imran Khan in a California court which entered a default judgment and declared Tyrian the daughter of a cricketer-turned-politician as he refused a DNA test.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned case has been filed against the former prime minister who failed to recognize Tyrian among his children in an affidavit filed during the 2022 National Assembly by-votes.

