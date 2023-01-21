For good performances, Ali Mazi was appreciated at Jokowi’s table





Read it Read it Kendari, this is sultra.com – Regional Leaders National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) and Regional Leaders Communication Forums (Forkopimda) across Indonesia was held at Sentul International Convention Center (SICC), Sentul, West Java on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 . The national coordination meeting, which brought together all regional leaders from provinces to districts/cities, was chaired by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo. At this time, what is interesting and very proud for the province of South East Sulawesi are the two regional heads, namely the Governor of South East Sulawesi, H. Ali Mazi, SH and Acting. Kendari Mayor Asmawa Tosepu was appreciated by Indonesian President Joko Widodo for his achievements and good performance. Ali Mazi has proven, entering his fifth year in charge of Southeast Sulawesi with Deputy Governor Lukman Abunawas, that he has built several monumental and iconic works in Southeast Sulawesi. Among them are Jalan Wisata Kendari-Toronipa, International Library, International Heart and Vascular Hospital, Lakidende Stadium, Modernization and especially the Apriyani Sports Building, modernization of the office of the Governor of Southeast Sulawesi which since Governor Alm. H. Alala, has not been significantly modernized. Another monumental work is the construction of a statue of national hero Sultan Imanuddin which bears the title of Oputa Yii Koo in appreciation for a national hero from Southeast Sulawesi. It didn’t stop there, during the 3-year period of the Covid-19 pandemic, Southeast Sulawesi Governor Ali Mazi led the Covid-19 task force and the regional control team of inflation (TPID) by being able to control and exit from Covid-19 and inflation. The South East Sulawesi Province under the leadership of Governor Ali Mazi and Deputy Governor Lukman Abunawas managed to enter the top three for successfully controlling the Covid-19 pandemic and was able to control the economy of Southeast Sulawesi. Thus, it has managed to keep the Southeast Sulawesi economy strong, both during the current pandemic and in endemic times. As other parts of Indonesia took the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation, Southeast Sulawesi under the leadership of Ali Mazi was not only included in the top 10 provinces without inflation, but was able to build infrastructure in Southeast Sulawesi. An astonishing feat by the son of South East Sulawesi on the national and even world stage. In proof of the world’s admiration, officials from the University of Rothe Island in the United States traveled to Jakarta to sign a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government of Southeast Sulawesi. The best leadership in government deserves to be attached to Ali Mazi as the father of infrastructure development in Southeast Sulawesi. Concrete measures have been taken by Ali Mazi, so that during the national coordination meeting, President Joko Widodo invited him to sit at the table and face Ali Mazi during a lunch at the Sentul Infernational Convention Center that afternoon. Even during the opening speech, President Joko Widodo expressed his appreciation for Ali Mazi’s good performance as Governor of Southeast Sulawesi. Two figures which can be juxtaposed (even if they are hierarchically different), namely the principles and the philosophy of leadership are WORK… WORK… WORK…. This is the Jokowi cipher implemented by the Governor of South East Sulawesi, H. Ali Mazi, SH. (***) Author: eRBe As As

love

Ha ha

Wow

Sad

Angry -Advertisement- Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inilahsultra.com/2023/01/21/berkinerja-baik-ali-mazi-diapresiasi-semeja-jokowi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos