There will be lots of tourists from China in RI, Jokowi says there is no need to self-isolate





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said many Chinese tourists will enter Indonesia. However, the president stressed, there is no isolation for foreign tourists when they have just arrived in the country. The head of state also pointed out that Indonesia is open to tourists from all countries that visit it. “Tourists again, we are open to tourists from anywhere, but what we will see will be a lot of those from China. And the most important thing is the health protocol,” he said. Jokowi after reviewing the tourist area of ​​Bunaken Island in North Sulawesi on Friday (20/1/2023) as reported by the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube broadcast. “But in China itself, I see that everyone who wants to leave has been screened by their country so we don’t have to worry. Secondly, our immunity is already in a good position. Community immunity is above 98.5 (percent),” he said. Also read: Jokowi: We are open to tourists from everywhere, including China When asked if there was any isolation or quarantine mechanism for foreign tourists entering Indonesia, Jokowi said there was none. “No, no, no, no,” he said. The head of state said that many tourists from China should come to Indonesia in early February, especially those who will visit Manado and its surroundings. Transmission of Covid-19 in large numbers is still occurring in China. As of January 15, 2023, nearly 60,000 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in China since the country lifted restrictions zero-Covid early December 2022. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reached out to Beijing to be more open with the figures on coronavirus infections and deaths amid the current surge. Also Read: Third Day in North Sulawesi, Jokowi to Check Tourism in Bunaken Of nearly 60,000 deaths, 5,504 of them were caused by respiratory failure due to Covid-19. China only includes deaths caused by respiratory failure due to covid in the corona virus death count. Nonetheless, the new data brings China’s Covid-19 death toll to 10,775, more than double the previous month.

