A wolf in sheep’s clothing. Xi Jinping will humble himself and seek closer ties with the West

Beijing wants to be a friend again. Chinese diplomats are sending a new, softer message to international partners and adversaries. No more aggressive “wolf warrior” rhetoric. It is replaced by a warmer tone and the promise of economic cooperation.

Vice Premier Liu He took Beijing’s diplomatic olive branch exclusively this week the annual meeting of the global political and business elite in Davos, Switzerland. As the fiery transatlantic trade dispute erupts in every panel and melts the Swiss snow, Liu offered a softer, kinder Beijing.

The reality of China shows that opening up to the world is a necessity. We need to open up more widely and make it work better,” Liu said on Tuesday.

Distrust of the West

China’s “charm offensive” prompted many private talks in Davos during the World Economic Forum. Many wanted to learn more and, as always, explore the prospects in the larger Chinese market.

The change, if true, could mean a return to a much more “normal” scenario for Davos attendees of China’s predictable, business-friendly communist leadership, more interested in making money than fighting corruption. internal opposition or external enemies. This optimism has been fueled by improving economic relations between China and Australia.

Western officials have also heard the message but are suspicious, believing it could be a diplomatic spark rather than a sign of meaningful change. They fear that the growing economic and military threat from China persists despite wearing the velvet gloves.

Beijing’s warmer tone

The changes have been accelerating for weeks, especially as Chinese President Xi Jinping offered a warmer tone for talks during his November meeting with US President Joe Biden in Bali. Xi then called for a return to “healthy and stable growth” in bilateral relations.

This sparked a series of Chinese initiatives to undo the damage caused by years of “wolf-warrior” diplomacy: saber-cutting in the Taiwan Strait, belligerent military posture in the Indo-Pacific region, economic pressure and high-level espionage. tech.

The rest of the text is below the video.

China’s Foreign Ministry is rolling out a rhetorical red carpet ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit in early February. Europe is preparing for a multinational diplomatic “offensive” by former Foreign Minister Wang Yi. On Wednesday in Zurich, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen received an invitation to visit China “in the near future” during a meeting with Liu.

sweet face or heart?

China’s Foreign Ministry publicly demonstrated a weakening of rhetoric by transferring stubborn Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian to the political backwater of its Border and Maritime Affairs Department last week.

However, Western officials still have a raised eyebrow, especially since Chinese diplomats, until recently, directly threatened the countries where they have representatives.

We are seeing a warmer Beijing that is more willing to talk about a business asusual approach, less fond of a “wolf warrior” narrative, an EU official told POLITICO on condition of anonymity. however, a softer face does not necessarily mean a softer heart.

A friend from Russia

This skepticism stems from the fact that Beijing does not associate its rhetorical expressions of bilateral goodwill with meaningful political change. China’s borderless alliance with Russia continues even after Moscow’s war with Ukraine, with record numbers of Chinese warplanes regularly threatening Taiwan.

Beijing denies well-documented abuses against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang and pursues what the United States calls “unfair trade practices”.

It is also suspected that China is trying to prevent additional and devastating US restrictions on the export of high-tech products such as semiconductors and to slow or thwart US efforts to persuade its allies to do the same.







Ed Jones/Getty Images Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Beijing



Xi wants the Americans to take his shoe off, he can’t resist further tech cuts or more sanctions, and he realizes a lot of foreign diplomacy is at work [Pekinu] failed and wants to bring the temperature down, said Craig Singleton, senior China associate at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Beijing’s goal is to free itself from Washington’s regulatory attack on China’s tech sector and then lay the groundwork to boost China’s economy once the current wave of COVID subsides, he said. added.

Try to come back to ask

China desperately needs a change of image on the international scene. Pew Research published in June found that “negative views on China remain at or near historically high levels” in 19 European and Asian countries.

These are mainly human rights concerns and the growing Chinese military threat. The results of the Pew Research Center poll, released in September, found that 82%. of Americans in 2022 had an “unfavorable view of China,” meaning a 76% increase. in the previous year.







Alex Brandon/Associated Press/Eastern News/Eastern News US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali on November 14, 2022.



Beijing’s change in tone reflects its concern over the Biden administration’s success in garnering international support for its Indo-Pacific strategy. Added to this is the tightening of defensive ties with the United States by arch-rival Japan, which has been backed by multi-billion investments in Tokyo’s military.

The ruling Chinese Communist Party’s sense of vulnerability is compounded by China’s raging COVID-19 outbreak and an economy devastated by three years of lockdown restrictions. zero covid policy.

Beijing realizes that the United States is not going anywhere, it is still one of the main geopolitical powers, so China must reconnect with it, said Victor Shih, an expert on elite Chinese politics at the University of China. California to San Diego.

Well-established habits

However, old habits are not easy to break. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, in a speech on Monday, accused the Biden administration of “besieging China through a geopolitician, like the Indo-Pacific strategy.” Apart from removing Zhao from the Foreign Office, Xi will not fire or demote any senior diplomats under the guise of “wolf warrior” rhetoric, said Joshua Kurlantzick of the US Council on Foreign Relations.







Yuki Iwamura/Getty Images Former Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaking at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly



EU officials in Brussels are preparing for a visit from Wang, a former Chinese foreign minister who was promoted to the 24-member Politburo, the Communist Party’s governing body, to oversee foreign affairs.

But Wang is struggling to convince Europe to change Chinese diplomacy. The EU is angered by Xi’s close relationship with Moscow despite Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. In response, European leaders began looking for opportunities to diversify key import sources, including from China.

Horse fight

In talks with their European counterparts, Beijing officials and diplomats have adopted the tactic of highlighting recent transatlantic disputes to convince Europeans that the United States, even after Donald Trump, remains an untrustworthy ally.

He likes to repeat US “gains” from the Russian war on Ukraine as well as the Inflation Curb Act, another EU official said, referring to Russia’s Inflation Curb Bill. the Biden administration, which is criticized by many Europeans. China claims that the US military industry benefits from the war and that Europe is suffering more from the energy crisis than the United States.

To reinforce its softer message, Beijing is also reaching out to traditional allies in the US business community. Last month, Wang met John Thornton, former chairman of Goldman Sachs and current chairman of Barrick Gold Corporation, in Beijing. The meeting signaled that “China is open to dialogue with the United States at all levels,” current Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang tweeted.

The illusion of stability

Similar contacts with European business circles could prove ineffective.

China heavily subsidizes its industry and restricts market access for EU companies, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “We need to focus on reducing risk, not dividing. That means using all our tools to fight unfair practices.

Beijing hopes, however, that insisting on warmer rhetoric will bear fruit even if it does not change the foundations of its policy.

There are groups on Wall Street and in the US government that are extremely open to talking about stability and predictability in US-China relations after two very volatile years, said Singleton of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. But it is an illusion.