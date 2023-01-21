Erdoan lambastes The Economist for its report on the dictatorship in Turkey





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has slammed the weekly The Economist for a recent report warning of Turkey’s slide into dictatorship under Erdoan, saying a British publication cannot decide the country’s fate, Turkish Minute reported. The cover of the latest issue of The Economists features a red Turkish flag, with a white star and crescent, with the crescent including Erdoan’s facial silhouette and a headline that says Turkeys Looming Dictatorship: A Special Report on Erdogans Empire. A flawed democracy could tip over into a full-fledged autocracy. Turkey is teetering on the brink under its increasingly erratic president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan https://t.co/gfekLyEQH5 pic.twitter.com/vJpDB1pgUQ — The Economist (@TheEconomist) January 19, 2023 Thereportargues that Turkey is on the brink of disaster under its increasingly erratic president and that Erdo’s behavior in the run-up to elections could push what is now a deeply flawed democracy to the brink of a separate dictatorship whole. The question was posted after Erdoan earlier this week proposed holding presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for June on May 14. Erdoan, who spoke to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul, said: Is a British magazine determining the fate of turkeys? My nation decides. Everything my nation says happens in Turkey. Turkey’s director of presidential communications, Fahrettin Altun, also criticized The Economists’ report. Outrageous headlines and provocative images might help them sell their so-called newspaper. But we must remind the public that this is sensationalist journalism based on cheap propaganda and disinformation, Altun said Thursday in a series of tweets. Outrageous headlines and provocative images might help them sell their so-called magazine, so we commend them for their ingenious marketing techniques! But we must remind the public that this is tabloid journalism based on cheap propaganda and misinformation. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) January 19, 2023 Erdoan’s aide asserted that there is genuine democratic politics in the country and that the dynamism of Turkish democracies and people’s ownership of their political system are very strong. I am convinced that The Economist will never bother to report on what is really going on in Trkiye. I just want to warn unsuspecting readers of their sad state! Altun added. In a referendum in April 2017, Turkey moved from a parliamentary system of governance to an executive presidential system that granted President Erdoan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) extended powers and has been criticized for removing constitutional checks and balances, leading to a further weakening of Turkish democracy. Critics call the system the one-man rule. Turkey’s largest opposition bloc, the Table of Six, which refers to the leaders of the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Y (Good) Party, the Bliss Party (SP ), the Party of the Future (GP), the Democratic Party (DP) and the Party of Democracy and Progress (DEVA), have pledged to introduce a strengthened parliamentary system if they overthrow President Erdoan in the 2023 elections . Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

