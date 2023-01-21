Bright spot for India amid global crisis; Prime Minister Modi’s leadership critical in a fractured world, says WEF chairman





Klaus Schwab, President and Founder of the World Economic Forum. File | Photo credit: AP

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in a fractured world, the World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said India was a bright spot amid the global crisis. After attending a reception in India on January 19, 2023 during the 2023 WEF Annual Meeting, Mr. Schwab said that India is promoting fair and equitable growth for all around the world during its G20 Presidency, while realizing significant progress on the most pressing national issues. challenges. “India’s G20 Presidency comes at a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is critical in this fractured world,” Schwab said. The WEF also released a statement and said it appreciated its nearly 40-year history of collaboration with India and looked forward to continued cooperation with the country during its G20 Presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The WEF said its annual meeting comes at a time when multiple crises have deepened divisions and fragmented the geopolitical landscape. India is meeting the World Economic Forum to advance progress in addressing socio-economic challenges and the G20 agenda.https://t.co/bqYZEwMZv9pic.twitter.com/r7uzZxiovF — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 20, 2023 Governments and businesses must meet the immediate and critical needs of people while laying the foundations for a more sustainable and resilient world by the end of the decade, leaders here said. The WEF said the program simultaneously addresses immediate crises and long-term future challenges and helps prepare the ground for India’s G20 Presidency. “I had the pleasure of meeting India’s ministerial delegation and many of its top business leaders,” Schwab said. “I salute the country’s decisive action on the renewable energy climate dossier, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, its emphasis on a women-led development economic model, and its leadership in digital public infrastructure. India remains a bright spot within the global geo-economy and geo-political crises,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/india-bright-spot-amid-global-crisis-pm-modis-leadership-critical-in-fractured-world-says-wef-chairman/article66412934.ece

