Trump drops Florida lawsuit against New York attorney general





Former President Donald Trump has dropped the federal lawsuit he filed in Florida against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump’s attorneys filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in the case before U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks on Friday morning. It came a day after Middlebrooks hit the former president and his attorney with $1 million in penalties for pushing another frivolous lawsuit.

The lawsuit accused James, who filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump and his company in New York State court, “repeatedly abused his position as New York State Attorney General to pursue a vendetta against President Trump.”

Trump had made similar claims against James in state and federal courts in New York, both of which were dismissed. The federal case judge in New York found that Trump’s allegations that James “conducted a baseless fishing expedition and knowingly advanced allegations that are unwarranted under applicable law, are completely unfounded.

Middlebrooks denied Trump’s request for an injunction preventing James from obtaining information relating to Trump’s trust in Florida last month, calling it unfounded and unprecedented. In that ruling, he suggested in a footnote that Trump would be wise not to fight the AG’s motion to dismiss the case and drop the case.

“Plaintiff and plaintiffs’ attorneys are urged to reconsider their opposition to defendants’ motion to dismiss. This litigation exhibits all the telltale signs of being both vexatious and frivolous,” the footnote reads.

The motion to dismiss was due Friday, the AG’s office said.

In a statement, a Trump spokesperson claimed James was involved in a “political witch hunt.” “We will continue to fight against the rigged system and restore justice to our country,” the spokesperson said.

Middlebrooks on Thursday fined Trump and his attorney Alina Habba nearly $1 million for filing a sprawling lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other suspected political enemies in March, alleging a massive conspiracy involving dozens of people and businesses plotting against the former president.

The judge said the lawsuit, which he dismissed in September, “should never have been brought”, finding that it “was completely frivolous, both factually and legally” and “brought in bad faith in a illegitimate purpose”.

“Mr. Trump is a prolific and sophisticated litigator who repeatedly uses the courts to exact revenge against political adversaries. He is the mastermind of the strategic abuse of the judicial process,” Middlebrooks said, pointing to other lawsuits that Trump has brought since he left office to bolster that position, including his lawsuit against James.

He also noted that Trump had used some of his other lawsuits, including unsuccessful actions against Twitter and CNN in political fundraising campaigns.

“Frivolous lawsuits should not be used as a means of fundraising or fodder for rallies or social media. Mr. Trump is using the courts as a political and grievance theater set,” Middlebrooks wrote, ordering Trump and Habba to pay $937,989.39 in penalties. for their actions in the Clinton case.

