Imran set to become ‘chief boss’ of his own party – Pakistan





LAHORE: Calling the current economic situation a manufactured crisis as a result of a one-man decision, Pakistani President Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan said the only way out was to establish the state of law and to ensure that the corrupt and powerful are arrested and punished.

Addressing newly elected bar officials across Punjab at a rule of law conference via video link from his Zaman Park residence on Friday, Mr Khan said a man (a clear reference to the former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa) had overthrown the PTI government through a regime change plot that ultimately fueled inflation.

Claiming that all grand dacoits hold leadership positions in the country, the PTI President said that these cabals cannot straighten out the economy of the country as those who damage the institutions will never be able to restore them.

Meanwhile, fearing President Imran Khan’s disqualification following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s petition to the Supreme Court, the PTI has started a discussion on elevating Mr Khan’s chief patron to allow him to continue to take care of party business.

Sources within the party claim that the PTI leadership is keeping a watchful eye on the movements of the PDM governments and preparing counter-strategies. Justice Jawad Hassan has recommended the Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a larger bench to hear the petitions of the commissions.

In his address to lawyers, Mr Khan said the incumbent leaders had no courage or strategy to get the economy back on track and were only busy begging across the world.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also failed to sell devastating floods to the outside world for dollars. He said that no country gave aid or grants because the leaders had lost their credibility.

He said the risk of default was now nearly 90% as friendly countries attached conditions before giving aid or a loan. Pakistanis are again at the mercy of these looters who have ruled this country for three decades, he said and added that the country was on the verge of facing a crisis similar to that of Sri Lanka.

The PTI chairman said that the IMF was imposing tough conditions before resuming its program for Pakistan and that these conditions would increase inflation.

The President of the PTI called on the legal community to conduct a jehad to restore the rule of law in the country. He said Pakistanis’ remittances and investments abroad could help revive Pakistan’s economy.

Referring to the assassination attempt on him, Mr Khan said that as a former Prime Minister and leader of the country’s largest political party, he was unable to register his FIR, how come- it that an ordinary man can obtain justice.

He said he knew who planned and carried out the assassination attempt.

The JIT is not allowed to function properly and the Police and CTD officials, working under the Punjab government, did not appear before the team to record their statements, he regretted.

Posted in Dawn, January 21, 2023

