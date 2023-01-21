Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most powerful people on the planet: British lawmaker Karan Bilimoria | world news
LONDON: On January 19, British MP Lord Karan Bilimoria called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “one of the most powerful people on the planet”, while stressing the importance of the UK’s ties to the big economy fastest growing in the world.
“To conclude, as a boy, Narendra Modi used to sell tea at his father’s tea stall in a train station in Gujarat. Today, he is one of the most powerful people on this planet as Prime Minister of India,” said British MP Lord Karan Bilimoria. a parliamentary debate.
“Today, India holds the presidency of the G20. Today, India has the vision to become, in the next 25 years, the second largest economy in the world with a GDP of 32 billion dollars. The Indian Express has left the station. It is now the fastest train in the world – the world’s fastest growing major economy. The UK must be its closest and most trusted friend and partner in decades to come,” he said.
During the debate on ‘the importance of the relationship between the UK and India’, Lord Bilimoria said that India has now overtaken the UK and is the fifth largest economy in the world and is also the fastest growing major economy in the world, with 1.4 billion people.
“With 75 years of democracy, it’s a young country. It had a growth rate of 8.7% in the last fiscal year, and it contributed to one in 10 unicorn businesses, with more than 100 unicorns. C It is also the fourth largest producer of renewable energy and solar energy,” he added.
In all aspects, noted Lord Bilimoria, India is getting better and better, including during the pandemic when it produced billions of vaccines, with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with the University of Oxford and Astra Zeneca. On the trade front, the UK lawmaker has said the UK-India free trade deal is well advanced.
“Although our trade is currently at 29.6 billion, India is only the UK’s 12th largest trading partner. It’s not enough, it should be much higher,” he said. -he adds.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/world/pm-narendra-modi-is-one-of-the-most-powerful-persons-on-planet-uk-lawmaker-karan-bilimoria-2563897.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Seth Meyers has the perfect competitor for Donald Trump and George Santos
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most powerful people on the planet: British lawmaker Karan Bilimoria | world news
- Alec Baldwin is a ‘dirty bomb in Hollywood after filming Rust’: brand consultant
- JUST IN: Michigan Football Assistant terminated
- ‘Rust’ Actor Defends Alec Baldwin, Says Actors Are Not Responsible For Gun Safety
- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt
- Drone attack hits US-led coalition base in southern Syria | ISIL/ISIS News
- Multilingualist works for international religious freedom – Hamilton Lugar School News
- Jane Fonda Include RRR As Must Watch ‘Bollywood’ Movie, Internet Tells Her It’s Tollywood’
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas is strong in photos of cutout and transparent dresses
- Estate planning? How to know if your financial adviser gets it
- Layoffs Continue: Google Lays Off 12,000 Now: ‘I Take Full Responsibility’ | BT Business