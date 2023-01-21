Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most powerful people on the planet: British lawmaker Karan Bilimoria | world news

LONDON: On January 19, British MP Lord Karan Bilimoria called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “one of the most powerful people on the planet”, while stressing the importance of the UK’s ties to the big economy fastest growing in the world.

“To conclude, as a boy, Narendra Modi used to sell tea at his father’s tea stall in a train station in Gujarat. Today, he is one of the most powerful people on this planet as Prime Minister of India,” said British MP Lord Karan Bilimoria. a parliamentary debate.

“Today, India holds the presidency of the G20. Today, India has the vision to become, in the next 25 years, the second largest economy in the world with a GDP of 32 billion dollars. The Indian Express has left the station. It is now the fastest train in the world – the world’s fastest growing major economy. The UK must be its closest and most trusted friend and partner in decades to come,” he said.

During the debate on ‘the importance of the relationship between the UK and India’, Lord Bilimoria said that India has now overtaken the UK and is the fifth largest economy in the world and is also the fastest growing major economy in the world, with 1.4 billion people.

“With 75 years of democracy, it’s a young country. It had a growth rate of 8.7% in the last fiscal year, and it contributed to one in 10 unicorn businesses, with more than 100 unicorns. C It is also the fourth largest producer of renewable energy and solar energy,” he added.

In all aspects, noted Lord Bilimoria, India is getting better and better, including during the pandemic when it produced billions of vaccines, with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with the University of Oxford and Astra Zeneca. On the trade front, the UK lawmaker has said the UK-India free trade deal is well advanced.

“Although our trade is currently at 29.6 billion, India is only the UK’s 12th largest trading partner. It’s not enough, it should be much higher,” he said. -he adds.