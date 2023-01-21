Seth Meyers has the perfect competitor for Donald Trump and George Santos





On Thursday, Seth Meyers mocked Donald Trump’s new comments about classified government files he hid at Mar-a-Lago and the Late Night host successfully squeezed another notable Republican into the process. (Watch the video below.)

Meyers framed Trump for continuing to lash out after FBI agents searched his compound and recovered the treasure trove of classified documents. This time, the former president claimed that federal agents, aka Marxist thugs, may have concealed incriminating documents in empty folders that Trump claimed to have taken from the White House as souvenirs.

You try anything! Meyers said. It’s like telling the police, someone else put the cocaine there. I just collect tiny plastic bags.

The comedian then pivoted to include another GOPer in the news.

Looks like Trump has upped his game in an attempt to reclaim the title of most hilarious liar, Meyers said, showing photos of former president and Rep. George Santos (RN.Y.).

Trump has previously made similar charges about FBI agents who concealed documents during their search at Mar-a-Lago last summer. Neither he nor his lawyers have produced anything to support these claims.

The recently announced investigation into classified documents discovered at the home and former office of President Joe Bidens appears to have inspired Trump on Truth Social.

As president, and based on the Presidential Records Act & Socks case, I did nothing wrong. JOE DID IT! he wrote.

Santos was pressured to resign from his congressional seat after lying about his religion, education and sporting achievements. He also falsely claimed that his mother died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

