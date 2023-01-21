“Mitsotakis, if you make a mistake, the Mad Turks will come”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan launched another provocative and delirious rant, unleashing threats against Greece, even addressing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis directly.

In particular, the Turkish President, speaking at the opening of an educational institution, made a special reference to the Greek Prime Minister, saying: “Listen, Mitsotakis, you talk here and there again. Keep in mind. mind that crazy Turks will come if you try to make a mistake.”

“(Greece) When you try to arm the islands, will we sit idle with our hands tied?” he added.

"(Greece) When you try to arm the islands, will we sit idle with our hands tied?" he added.

The special reference to the prime minister comes hours after Mitsotakis’ interview with famed CNN reporter Fareed Zakaria at the Davos Economic Forum.

Commenting on the Greek-Turkish developments, Mitsotakis predicted that “we will not go to war with Turkey, but over the past three years we have experienced many tensions and not just over Kastellorizo.”

We should be able to sit down with Turkey as reasonable adults and resolve our main dispute, which is the delimitation of maritime zones in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean,” he stressed.

Furious at The Economist cover

Previously, Erdoan made no secret of his annoyance with Economist magazine, which in its latest edition described him as a “tyrant” leading Turkey towards a dictatorship. At the same time, he finds the opportunity to attack Greece again to equip the islands.

After the Friday prayer, the Turkish president said about The Economist: Can the British magazine determine the fate of Turkey? My nation is what defines it. What my nation says will determine what happens in Turkey.”

Commenting on Greece’s arming, Erdoan said, “By arming the islands, they are taking opposing steps regarding the Treaty of Lausanne and other agreements. What Mitsotakis says is not enough to determine the fate of the region.”

“We do what is necessary and will say what is necessary in international meetings, let the Greeks take care of themselves,” he added.

Anger in Ankara over ‘Erdoan bully leading to dictatorship’ by economist

Meanwhile, there seems to be great irritation in Turkey after The Economist’s catapult article on Erdoan in which he is described as a “tyrant” leading Turkey to dictatorship.

This stems from the fact that the press representative of the Turkish Presidency, Fahrettin Altun, needed a total of seven messages on Twitter to respond to what is mentioned in the article published a few hours after the Mevlt avuolu-AntonyBlinken meeting in Washington on Wednesday evening.

The press representative of the Turkish presidency indeed uses heavy characterizations for The Economist.

“Here we go again! The Economist is recycling its intellectually lazy, dull and willfully ignorant portrayal of Trkiye. blatant,” he said.

“Scandalous headlines and provocative images could help them sell their so-called newspaper, so we commend them for their ingenious marketing techniques! But we must remind the public that this is tabloid journalism based on cheap propaganda and misinformation.”

"Scandalous headlines and provocative images could help them sell their so-called newspaper, so we commend them for their ingenious marketing techniques! But we must remind the public that this is tabloid journalism based on cheap propaganda and misinformation."

“The Turkish people have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to democracy, equality and freedom. Our political system has suffered many tribulations, including a treacherous coup attempt in 2016, when our people shed his blood to save our democracy.”

“When our President Erdogan called on our citizens to resist the putschists, their response was a lesson for the ages. The so-called journalists and editors of The Economist obviously never bothered to provide decent journalism on the struggle of our peoples for our democracy.”

"When our President Erdogan called on our citizens to resist the putschists, their response was a lesson for the ages. The so-called journalists and editors of The Economist obviously never bothered to provide decent journalism on the struggle of our peoples for our democracy."

“This is largely due to their inexplicable and continued hatred against our democratically elected president, who has won every election he has participated in. If you can’t bother to investigate how and why the Turkish public is doing trust Erdogan, why should we take you seriously?!

“Our country is heading into a new election season where there is a lively debate on how to resolve our challenges. There is real democratic politics going on and the opposition has been trying to figure out its strategy for months now.

"Our country is heading into a new election season where there is a lively debate on how to resolve our challenges. There is real democratic politics going on and the opposition has been trying to figure out its strategy for months now.

The dynamism of Turkish democracies and the appropriation by our peoples of their political system are very strong. I am convinced that The Economist will never bother to report on what is really going on in Trkiye. I just want to warn unsuspecting readers of their sad state!

The dynamism of Turkish democracies and the appropriation by our peoples of their political system are very strong. I am convinced that The Economist will never bother to report on what is really going on in Trkiye. I just want to warn unsuspecting readers of their sad state!

The Economist’s article

The new issue of The Economist magazine is published under the title “Turkey’s Looking Dictatorship: A Special Report on Erdogan’s Empire” and features an image of the Turkish flag in the form of Erdoan in the crescent on the cover.

Same The Economist in its lead article, points out that “Mr. Erdogan’s behavior in the run-up to the election could tip what is now a deeply flawed democracy into a full-fledged dictatorship.”

The article also says he is gradually equating the roles of prime minister, party chairman and central banker with his powers.

