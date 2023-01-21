Xi sends Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers a speech during a Spring Festival reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, 20. 2023. The CPC Central Committee and the State Council held the reception Friday in Beijing. [Li Tao / Xinhua]



BEIJING — President Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council, on Friday extended Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese people at a reception in Beijing. .

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered a speech at the rally at the Great Hall of the People, greeting Chinese of all ethnic groups, compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and overseas Chinese.

This year, the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on January 22.

The end of the Year of the Tiger is an extremely important year in the history of the Party and the country, Xi said.

Facing the strong winds and rough waters of the international situation and the difficult tasks of pursuing reform and development and ensuring domestic stability, the whole Party, the whole military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups rose to the challenge, united closely and worked together, writing a new chapter of socialist modernization, he said.

Li Keqiang presided over the reception. Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Wang Qishan also attended the event.

Over the past year, the CPC has successfully held its 20th National Congress, Xi noted, praising the country’s efforts to accelerate the construction of a new development model, promote high-quality development, maintain stable economic growth, achieving bumper crops, maintaining employment and prices. generally stable and whose means of subsistence are well guaranteed.

He also commended the progress made in the work on consolidating the results of poverty reduction, technological breakthroughs and ecological improvement.

Solid steps have been taken to modernize national defense and the armed forces, while the full and strict autonomy of the Party has continued at a deeper level and social stability has been maintained, Xi said.

“With the commitment to put people and lives above everything else, we have constantly optimized the epidemic response in light of the development of the virus and the situation of epidemic prevention,” said Xi, noting that these efforts have safeguarded people’s life safety and health to the maximum, while minimizing the impact of COVID-19 on economic and social fields.

The country successfully hosted the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and celebrated the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland last year, Xi said, adding that the initiative to Guiding relations across the Taiwan Strait has been maintained, while major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has been promoted to instill stability in this unstable world.

The hard-won achievements over the past year are the result of the collective dedication and hard work of the Party and people, Xi said.

“As long as the Party stands with the people, always stays true to the aspirations of the people, and works together with the people, our iron will will not be shaken by any storm, and our progress will not be stymied by any difficulty,” he said.

Noting that 2023 will be the first year of full implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, Xi stressed the need to better coordinate the COVID-19 response and economic and social development, better coordinate development and security, to deepen reform and opening up. in all respects to achieve an overall improvement in the economy and steadily raise the standard of living of the people.

“The new journey ahead will be long and filled with glories and dreams,” Xi said. “There are no shortcuts, and only actions matter.”

The glorious past was created through solid work, and only through solid work can a better future be created, Xi said.

In traditional Chinese culture, the rabbit is considered intelligent and agile, pure and kind, as well as peaceful and happy, Xi said, expressing his hope that people, especially young people, can move forward with it. quick actions like rabbits, and fully display their charm and abilities in their respective sectors.

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Wang Qishan attend a reception of the Spring Festival at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2023. The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council held the reception in Beijing on Friday.[Xie Huanchi / Xinhua]

