UK’s Lord Rami Ranger in BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi, ‘grim moment when India assumed G20 Presidency’

Lord Rami Ranger, who is a senior member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament, has lodged a protest with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over his documentary series on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter to BBC Director General Tim Davie, Rami Ranger condemned the documentary and raised questions about the documentary’s sinister “timing”. He wrote: The timing of the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots is grim given that India and the UK are working for a free trade agreement, India has assumed the G20 presidency and the Kingdom United has a Prime Minister of Indian origin.

He said the documentary showed a lack of vision, common sense and judgment in producing such an insensitive one-sided documentary. He wrote: “I am appalled at the BBC produced documentary implicating the Honorable Prime Minister of India in the 2002 Gujarat riots aired on 17th January 2023. Producer showed lack of vision, common sense and judgment in producing such an insensitive one-sided documentary.”

The BBC released a documentary titled India: The Modi Question. The first episode of the documentary series aired on Tuesday and was removed from YouTube on Wednesday. The second part of the series is set to air on January 24. The series delves into Narendra Modi’s time as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

According to the BBC, the documentary will examine how “Narendra Modi’s premiership has been hampered by persistent allegations about his government’s attitude towards India’s Muslim population”.

Later in the letter, Rami Ranger complained that the documentary not only insults the twice democratically elected prime minister of the world’s largest democracy, but also the judiciary and parliament, which have rigorously investigated Modi and the exonerated.

“As Chairman of the Pakistani-Indian-British Friendship Forum, we have worked for over 25 years to build bridges between two British communities, namely of Indian and Pakistani descent, to improve social cohesion in the UK,” he said.

Prominent British citizens of Indian origin and other members of the Indian diaspora have harshly condemned the documentary series.

In the letter, Lord Rami Ranger said the BBC documentary opened up old wounds by creating hatred between British Hindus and Muslims by attempting to portray India as an intolerant nation where Muslims are persecuted.

In addition, the UK legislator said he condemns violence and loss of life wherever it occurs, but he also condemns those who stir up religious hatred by evoking subcontinent politics in the UK.

India on Thursday denounced the BBC’s controversial documentary series about the Prime Minister and described it as a “piece of propaganda” designed to push a discredited narrative.

Speaking at a weekly press conference, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: “In fact, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and the individuals who are again peddling this narrative. . This makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it all. Frankly, we do not wish to honor such efforts.

The MEA spokesman said the documentary is a reflection of the BBC and the individuals who are peddling this narrative again.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also defended Prime Minister Modi in the British Parliament over the BBC documentary. Sunak also snubbed Pakistani-born British MP Imran Hussain, saying he “disagrees with the characterization” of his Indian counterpart.

