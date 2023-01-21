‘Imran Khan excluded from goalkeeper setup process’





ISLAMABAD:

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf’s assent to the PTI MP’s long-standing demand to accept their mass resignations has potentially dealt a blow to the party’s stakes in the upcoming general election, sources said on Friday.

Stealing a march on the party led by Imran Khan which appears to be weighing down the parliament led by his rivals, the president swung into action after the former ruling party hinted at his possible return to parliament in a bid to grab key slots and turn the tables on the ruling coalition.

So far, the speaker has accepted 80 resignations from the PTI, 50 of which are still pending. the interim government for the next general elections.

“The government played its card not only to thwart the PTI’s alleged plan to launch a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, but also to frustrate its efforts to participate in the interim federal government’s consultations for the general elections,” he added. The sources added. According to the constitution, the decision on the provisional establishment is cobbled together by the prime minister and the leader of the opposition with mutual consultation.

Currently, PTI dissident Raja Riaz leads the parliamentary party in the National Assembly. The ‘leader of the opposition’ leads the group of PTI MPs who failed to resign when the party decided to leave the assembly en masse after Imran Khan was ousted last April. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already denoted 35 other PTI MPs after their resignation was accepted three days after the NA Chairman accepted the same number of lawmakers.

The development has raised suspicions due to its timing as the PTI have hinted they are considering returning to parliament to take over the post of opposition leader so they can have a say in the shaping process of the future guardian. government before the next elections.

