Why much of the UK’s fishing industry is still waiting for a Brexit boost

Fishmonger Ian Perkes won’t forget the day he met Boris Johnson.

It was August 23, 2019 and the MP, less than a month after taking office as Prime Minister, was on an unannounced visit to the south Devon fishing town of Brixham.

It was a typically boisterous performance from Johnson, extolling the virtues of Brexit and the huge benefits it would bring to the UK, especially to the people of this small but important British fishing town.

Mr Perkes, who has run his fishmonger business in the town since 1976, sat down with the Prime Minister just after Mr Johnson shelled £7.75 for fish and chips at the picturesque harbour.

Me and my son Joshua chatted with Boris for about ten minutes, he recalled. He promised us that we would have to expand our premises, employ more staff.

He told us that when the Brexit rules came into force in January 2021, we would be so busy that we would take the fish away from the French and they would be desperate to buy it from us. He said we can look forward to a very, very prosperous future.

Fast forward three and a half years and Mr. Perkes’ earnings are down 30%.

Ian Perkes says Boris Johnson lied to him about Brexit benefits (Picture: David Parsley)

He had run his business profitably for 45 years before post-Brexit fishing rules came into force in January 2021. He must now consider giving up exports entirely which made up 85% of his pre-Brexit sales and cutting up to a dozen of its 15 employees.

I was brainwashed by Boris, he says. I voted for Brexit because we were told it would pay off. This was repeated to me in August 2019 by Boris when he came here.

I was mistaken. There are no positives to Brexit for us. We will have to go down to only three or four employees if sales continue like last year. We’ve had a loss in the last three months, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get better.

Well, stick with the 15% of our business in the UK because Boris lied to us and Brexit ruined our export business.

As a fishing merchant, Mr Perkes’ business is now subject to a fourfold increase in fees for the export health certificates needed to transport fish to the continent, from 60 per shipment before Brexit to 240 now.

On top of that, there’s a 250 customs charge every time he sends fish through Calais and onwards to their final destination, whether that’s France, Spain or anywhere else in Europe.

My costs have increased by 2,000 to 3,000 a week since Brexit, says Mr Perkes. And we also face increased competition from around the world when it comes to buying fish from the market.

Brixham Banksy: Fishermen in the South West say they would let them eat fish if they weren’t banned from catching certain breeds which the rest of Europe’s trawlers can (Picture: David Parsley)

But this competition was the gain of Brixham’s thriving fish markets. As it worked before, local traders would arrive, carefully examine the fish, and bid on what they wanted to sell to domestic and overseas buyers.

We used to touch the fish, find the best fish and bid, says Mr Perkes. But since Brexit, auctions are fully online and we have to compete with merchants from all over Europe, even in Asia.

There are other positive fishing stories in Brixham, with trawlers looking for Dover Sole or Ray commonly known as Skate fetching better prices. However, many other South West fishing businesses, like Mr Perkes, are still waiting for the benefits of Brexit to materialise.

Across the River Tamar to Cornwall, local fishing fleets feel particularly hard hit by their continued ban on dogfish fishing.

Better known to fish and chip fans as Rock Salmon, stocks of the tiny shark species have reportedly fallen by 90% and Cornwall has been banned from catching them since 2010.

Newlyn fisherman Phil Mitchell spent 12 years working with scientists to prove Spurdog’s abundance, but the government failed to strike a deal with the EU to lift the ban on him, and much like him, catch him again.

The French, Irish and Spanish can all work and were still dumping piles of dead Spurdogs, Mr Mitchell says. It’s just amazing.

Safer Fishing

The government says the UK fishing industry will be better off this year following a deal struck at the end of 2022 that took the total value of guaranteed fishing opportunities for the UK fleet to 750million since Brexit .

However, much of the quota increase applies to UK fishermen in northern England, where the supply of cod and haddock is plentiful.

Chris Ranford, chief executive of the Cornish Fish Producers Organisation, says the South West has been left behind by the government

These are the kind of year-end headlines the government likes to announce, he says. In reality, what we found in the South West is that we actually lost 2 million fishing opportunities from where we were in 2021.

Even a former Tory environment minister is now critical of the Brexit deal he backed when he was in Mr Johnson’s cabinet.

George Eustice was responsible for the fishing industry when he was, until Mr Johnson’s fall last year, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

He now says he thinks the Brexit fisheries deal should have been better negotiated by Lord Frost, the UK’s chief negotiator for leaving the European Union during the Brexit negotiations in 2019, then chief negotiator of Task Force Europe until his resignation in December 2021.

He [Lord Frost] was reluctant to make concessions, and finally it all happened in the last days, says Eustice of the EU fisheries deal. It didn’t serve us well, leaving the fishing until the very end. I think it would have been better to talk about it earlier in the negotiation.

On the wall behind the Ian Perkes processing units in the harbor is a mural by Banksy, titled Let Them Eat Fish. But many South West anglers might point out that they need to be allowed to catch the fish before people can eat it.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been contacted for comment.