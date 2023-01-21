Pakistani president boils over PTI resignation





ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Pervez Ashraf on Friday accepted the resignation of 35 other MPs from Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, days after acting similarly on so many letters resignation from the party led by Imran Khan. A total of 123 lawmakers resigned en masse from the lower house of parliament after Imrans was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in April last year. Ashraf has been accepting resignations from the PTI in dribs and drabs over the past eight months. vote of confidence. The gradual acceptance is seen as a ploy to ensure that Shehbaz faces no threat and to deny the PTI any role in forming an interim government. The total number of resignations accepted now stands at 81, while 43 are still awaiting approval from speakers. Speaking in Parliament on Friday, senior PTI leaders claimed the speaker had reversed his earlier position by accepting the new batch of 35 resignations and reiterated their demand for new elections. .PTI leader Asad Qaiser called the speakers’ action immoral and illegal. A colleague from the Qaisers party, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, echoed these views and said Pakistan was facing an economic and political crisis due to incompetent leaders who make up only 36% country and make decisions in closed meetings. In April last year, former Vice President Qasim Suri accepted all resignations from the PTI. But on April 17, Ashraf, then the newly elected president, ordered that resignations should again be handled according to law. Ashraf accepted 11 resignations in July. By-elections were held for the vacant seats. Imran himself contested eight seats and won seven. After delaying the process under the pretext of verification for months, Ashraf accepted the resignation of 34 PTI MPs on January 17 and another of the former minister of security. ‘Inside Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the only member of his Muslim Awami League. Opposition to the Shehbaz government includes PTI defectors who had refused to resign. One of the defectors, Raja Riaz, became leader of the opposition. The appointment of an interim Prime Minister requires that the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition agree. If they don’t, the electoral commission makes the decision. The government led by Shehbaz has been under pressure since the dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the chief ministers of the PTI. The provinces represent 70% of the country’s population.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/world/pakistan/pakistan-speaker-keeps-pti-resignation-pot-boiling/articleshow/97183673.cms

