Say a prayer for the Busboys of Mar-a-Lago: Donald Trump has just been fined $1 million for his very frivolous lawsuit against Clinton





Something you may have noticed over the last half-decade is that Donald Trump has issues with Hillary Clinton and also likes to bring frivolous lawsuits. (He’s also been the victim of numerous non-frivolous lawsuits, but that’s another story for another time.) Anyway, those two things collided last March when the ex-president sued his opponent in 2016 and claimed in actual court documents that Clinton tried to destroy his life. Yes, the kind of accusation more commonly made by teenagers when their parents won’t allow them to get a cell phone or go to the mall. In the 108-page lawsuit, Trump alleged that Clinton and others (the Democratic National Committee, former FBI Director James Comey, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, etc.) orchestrated a unthinkable plot to undermine his 2016 campaign and subsequently his administration, weaving[ing] a false narrative that Trump was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty, namely Russia. While the allegations were both broad and baseless, the essential premise was that Clinton and his cronies had tried to bring down Trump through illegal espionage and other schemes. Trump and his lawyers claimed the alleged conspiracy was the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Acti.e. the law originally passed to prosecute the Mafia and sought over $72 million in damages.

Unfortunately for the former guy, a federal judge didn’t believe the lawsuit was worth the paper it was printed on, and Thursday let him know. In a 46-page decision, US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks wrote: This case should never have been brought. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was obvious from the outset. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for political purposes, none of the charges in the amended complaint made any recognizable legal claim. Making it very clear that he has the number of former presidents, Middlebrooks added: Mr. Trump is a prolific and sophisticated litigator who repeatedly uses the courts to exact revenge on political adversaries. He is the mastermind of the strategic abuse of the judicial process, and he cannot be considered a litigant blindly following the advice of a lawyer. He knew very well the impact of his actions.

In addition to having his ass handed to him by a member of the judiciary, Trump and the lawyer who filed the case for him, Alina Habba, were fined $937,989.39.

If the name Habba sounds familiar to you, it’s because she’s worked on some of Trump’s most high-profile cases, cases that no respectable attorney wanted to touch with a million-foot poll. After the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago in August, Habba went on TV and suggested the government had planted evidence, a claim neither she nor her boss could substantiate. She was also present during Trump’s impeachment last October in the rape case of E. Jean Carroll, and had to explain to the 45th President that a photo of his accuser was not, in fact, his second ex-wife, Marla Maples.

Neither a spokesperson for Trump nor Habba responded to The New York Times’ request for comment, although if we know our ex-president and think we do! the State, Russia and the Witch Hunts will soon air on Truth Social.

On Friday, Trump withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, who the judge presiding over the Clinton trial cited as an example of his flagrant abuse of the courts. Which would mean he might have read the play for the first time in his life.

Trump’s lawyers on Friday withdrew a lawsuit against James filed in Florida last November that sought to block his access to a trust based in the sunshine state that holds many of his business assets. Trump has blasted the lawsuit, including after James won a court order in November that installed an independent monitor over his business dealings as the New York case progresses. This case is ongoing.

Last month, Middlebrooksyes, he presided over both cases and the prosecution against James looked vexatious and frivolous. In a statement, the NY AG office noted that Trump withdrew the lawsuit the same day his response to our motion to dismiss the case was due. (Apparently he couldn’t come up with anything more compelling than me chasing you because I can.)

Tucker Carlson is just going to gloss over everything he’s done a crime that’s part of history

It’s not clear that Fox News understands better if the number is smaller

Supreme Court leak probe appears to have left exactly nine stones unturned

