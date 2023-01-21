Judge fines lawyer Donald Trump for ‘frivolous’ lawsuit against his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton





NEW YORK (AP) A Florida judge has fined former President Donald Trump and one of his lawyers, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing what he called a bogus lawsuit against the Trump’s 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton and others.

In a searing filing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks accused Trump of abusing the courts for filing frivolous lawsuits for political gain, which he said “undermines the rule of law” and amounts to to obstruction of justice.

Here we are faced with a lawsuit that should never have been brought, that was completely frivolous, both in fact and in law, and that was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose,” he wrote.

Citing Trump’s recent lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize board, New York’s attorney general, big tech companies and CNN, he described Trump as a prolific and sophisticated litigator who uses the courts to get revenge on political adversaries.

He is the mastermind of the strategic abuse of the judicial process, he wrote.

The ruling required Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, to pay nearly $938,000 to defendants in the case.

A spokesperson for Trump and Habba did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday evening.

Middlebrook in September dismissed the lawsuit Trump had brought against Clinton, former top FBI officials and the Democratic Party, dismissing former presidents’ claims that they and others conspired to derail his winning presidential campaign by alleging ties with Russia.

The lawsuit named as defendants Clinton and some of his top advisers, as well as former FBI Director James Comey and other FBI officials involved in the investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was coordinated. with Russia to influence the outcome of the elections.

He then stated that the suit contained glaring structural flaws and that many characterizations of events were implausible.

Following the sanctions, Trump on Friday withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James. The case, in federal court in Florida, had also been brought before Middlebrooks.

Trump sued James in November in response to her lawsuit alleging he and his company misled banks and others about asset values ​​in a practice she dubbed The Art of Theft.

Trump, a Republican, also sought to prevent James, a Democrat, from exercising control over the family trust that controls his business. His 35-page complaint rehashed some claims from his previously dismissed lawsuit against James in New York federal court, irritating Middlebrooks, who wrote in a December order: This litigation has all the telltale signs of being both vexatious and frivolous.

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.

